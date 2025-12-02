If You Spot This Red Flag At An Ice Cream Shop, Get Out Fast

You might think your most vital order of business when you enter an ice cream shop is simply trying to choose from all of those delicious-sounding flavors. But if you've ever been disappointed by less-than-stellar scoops with an unpleasant texture, you may want to prioritize checking for some key red flags at ice cream shops first. Chief among them: Is any of the ice cream in that case covered in crystals? If so, it's got freezer burn, and you don't want it.

The main reason that ice cream gets freezer burn is exposure to air. Most foods have a significant amount of moisture — ice cream's water content ranges from 55% to 64%. That moisture freezes into ice in the freezer, but then begins to melt whenever the freezer is opened and lets warmer, drier air in. These air and temperature fluctuations lead to a cycle of melting and re-freezing, which leads to that layer of ice crystals forming on top of ice cream; the dryness of the air the ice cream is getting exposed to only further robs it of its moisture.

Freezer-burned food won't make you sick, but it sure won't taste great. That's why if you get a cup or cone from a shop where you can see those ice crystals, you might find yourself with ice cream that's especially dry and lacking flavor. Freezer burn also gives ice cream a gritty, sandy texture.