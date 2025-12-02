If You Spot This Red Flag At An Ice Cream Shop, Get Out Fast
You might think your most vital order of business when you enter an ice cream shop is simply trying to choose from all of those delicious-sounding flavors. But if you've ever been disappointed by less-than-stellar scoops with an unpleasant texture, you may want to prioritize checking for some key red flags at ice cream shops first. Chief among them: Is any of the ice cream in that case covered in crystals? If so, it's got freezer burn, and you don't want it.
The main reason that ice cream gets freezer burn is exposure to air. Most foods have a significant amount of moisture — ice cream's water content ranges from 55% to 64%. That moisture freezes into ice in the freezer, but then begins to melt whenever the freezer is opened and lets warmer, drier air in. These air and temperature fluctuations lead to a cycle of melting and re-freezing, which leads to that layer of ice crystals forming on top of ice cream; the dryness of the air the ice cream is getting exposed to only further robs it of its moisture.
Freezer-burned food won't make you sick, but it sure won't taste great. That's why if you get a cup or cone from a shop where you can see those ice crystals, you might find yourself with ice cream that's especially dry and lacking flavor. Freezer burn also gives ice cream a gritty, sandy texture.
How good ice cream shops might avoid freezer burn
Does dry, gritty, bland ice cream sound appealing to you? If not, play it safe and steer clear of shops where you spot freezer burn. As much as some factors like slight temperature and air fluctuations are inevitable, there are, in fact, good ways to store ice cream to prevent issues like freezer burn — naturally, you want to patronize the shops taking these steps.
If ice cream isn't stored too long, it experiences less of these fluctuations and therefore has less of a chance of developing freezer burn. So, any shop with freezer-burned ice cream may have trouble selling through it — a red flag in and of itself. Keeping ice cream cold enough also helps steer clear of burn. The ideal temperature for ice cream is between -5 and 0 degrees Fahrenheit; if a shop's ice cream has crystals, it may not be stored in this range.
Some of the tips for avoiding freezer-burned ice cream at home include not only shorter storage periods and appropriate temperatures, but also adding extra protection against air exposure like parchment or wax paper between the pint and its lid, or placing the entire covered pint into a freezer bag. If you're visiting some of the best ice cream stores in the country, you want to see some variation of these covering options. That way, you can actually enjoy the ice cream's full flavor and the rich creaminess this treat promises.