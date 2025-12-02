Quit Buying Coffee Shop Drinks: These 2 Affordable Items Are All You Need To Make Them At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who enjoys cappuccinos and lattes will be painfully aware just how expensive a coffee habit can be. And if you've ever tried to save money with a drip machine or a Keurig, you'll know there's really no comparison. Before you consider shelling out for a home espresso machine, there is a cheaper way to cut ties with your neighborhood barista by spending much less on a moka pot and a French press.

The humble moka pot will provide you with the coffee component of your drink. While a Moka pot doesn't reach the required pressure to deliver true espresso, you will still get a rich, strong brew that works beautifully as a base for lattes and cappuccinos. As a bonus, it's cheap to buy and easy to use. The classic Bialetti Moka 3-cup will set you back just over $40.

Since the moka pot handles the coffee, you might be wondering where the French press fits in. This will be your makeshift milk frother. The plunger that's designed to decant the grounds when making coffee turns out to be an ideal tool for aerating milk. You can pick up a French press, like this one from Paracity, for as little as $10.

Between the two items totaling about $50, you have all the equipment you need for standard coffee shop drinks that would cost you upwards of $5 each. From macchiatos to flat whites, the only difference between these coffees is the ratio of espresso to milk and whether you use steamed or frothed milk.