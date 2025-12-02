Quit Buying Coffee Shop Drinks: These 2 Affordable Items Are All You Need To Make Them At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone who enjoys cappuccinos and lattes will be painfully aware just how expensive a coffee habit can be. And if you've ever tried to save money with a drip machine or a Keurig, you'll know there's really no comparison. Before you consider shelling out for a home espresso machine, there is a cheaper way to cut ties with your neighborhood barista by spending much less on a moka pot and a French press.
The humble moka pot will provide you with the coffee component of your drink. While a Moka pot doesn't reach the required pressure to deliver true espresso, you will still get a rich, strong brew that works beautifully as a base for lattes and cappuccinos. As a bonus, it's cheap to buy and easy to use. The classic Bialetti Moka 3-cup will set you back just over $40.
Since the moka pot handles the coffee, you might be wondering where the French press fits in. This will be your makeshift milk frother. The plunger that's designed to decant the grounds when making coffee turns out to be an ideal tool for aerating milk. You can pick up a French press, like this one from Paracity, for as little as $10.
Between the two items totaling about $50, you have all the equipment you need for standard coffee shop drinks that would cost you upwards of $5 each. From macchiatos to flat whites, the only difference between these coffees is the ratio of espresso to milk and whether you use steamed or frothed milk.
Tips for making cafe-style coffee at home
The most important part of creating barista-worthy drinks at home is to get the coffee right. The moka pot is a fairly forgiving method, but to get that espresso strength, it requires a medium-fine grind size and the right ratio of coffee to water. For a 2-ounce shot, which has become the standard for many cafes, you'll need 20 grams of coffee in a 3-cup Moka pot. If you've been wondering how much money you'll be saving by making coffee at home, you can get around 17 of these double shots from a 12-ounce bag of coffee.
The milk portion of the drink doesn't require quite as much precision. If you're making a hot drink, heat the milk until it's hot but not boiling (around 140 degrees Fahrenheit). Add it to a clean French press, leaving space for it to expand, then plunge away until your milk is frothy and has doubled in volume — about 15-30 seconds. If you use non-dairy milk, just be aware that not all milks are good for frothing.
Once you get these two elements right, you can start expanding on your coffee creations with add-ins or venturing into copycat versions of your big brand favorites. With just a couple of flavored syrups, you can have a Starbucks Iced Caramel Macchiato at just a fraction of the cost.