Why Seafood Lovers Swear By These Frozen Scallops From Sam's Club
Although it's usually always best to buy fresh seafood, that's not always possible, unless you happen to live right next to the ocean, and even then they may not be available at an affordable price. And when it comes to scallops, it's actually perfectly okay to buy them frozen — look for scallops that are flash frozen just after they were harvested, at the peak of freshness. One brand that fits this criteria, and that seafood lovers swear by, are the Member's Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops available at Sam's Club, which made our list of the Sam's Club frozen seafood items worth buying, according to customer reviews.
These frozen scallops are a fan favorite, receiving more than 1,000 5-star reviews on the Sam's Club product website. One reviewer calls them the "best scallops around" while another states that, "these are the best frozen scallops available." Seafood lovers like their taste, texture, size, and price, and the comments reflect that: "These are some of the sweetest scallops I have ever tasted"; "Scallops were nice sized, tender and flavorful"; "These scallops are the absolute best. Tender, tasty and delicious. Best wild caught and the price is just right and not overpriced."
Quality ingredients from Japan
Available in a 1.5-lb bag, with 10-20 count per pound, there is only one item on the ingredient list: scallops. They're wild caught and shucked and rinsed at sea, then "quick-frozen" and dry-packed, without any chemicals or the addition of preservatives (like sodium tripolyphosphate — no soapy-tasting scallops here!). Hokkaido scallops are known for their sweet and buttery taste, and sustainable fishery practices that carry the MSC Certification. A 1.5-lb package costs $29.98, or $19.99 a pound, not bad for wild caught scallops, especially from Hokkaido.
When you're ready to use the frozen scallops, be sure to thaw them in the absolute best way, which is to thaw them out slowly overnight in the refrigerator. If you didn't plan ahead and need to defrost your frozen scallops quickly, you can always place them in a sealed plastic bag under running water or submerge them in a bowl of cold water. Just be sure to pat dry before cooking them using your favorite recipe — here are 8 tasty scallop recipes for seafood lovers if you need some inspiration, and don't forget to check out these tips you need when cooking with scallops along with ways to add more flavor to scallops.