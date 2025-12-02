Why Seafood Lovers Swear By These Frozen Scallops From Sam's Club

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although it's usually always best to buy fresh seafood, that's not always possible, unless you happen to live right next to the ocean, and even then they may not be available at an affordable price. And when it comes to scallops, it's actually perfectly okay to buy them frozen — look for scallops that are flash frozen just after they were harvested, at the peak of freshness. One brand that fits this criteria, and that seafood lovers swear by, are the Member's Mark Wild Caught Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallops available at Sam's Club, which made our list of the Sam's Club frozen seafood items worth buying, according to customer reviews.

These frozen scallops are a fan favorite, receiving more than 1,000 5-star reviews on the Sam's Club product website. One reviewer calls them the "best scallops around" while another states that, "these are the best frozen scallops available." Seafood lovers like their taste, texture, size, and price, and the comments reflect that: "These are some of the sweetest scallops I have ever tasted"; "Scallops were nice sized, tender and flavorful"; "These scallops are the absolute best. Tender, tasty and delicious. Best wild caught and the price is just right and not overpriced."