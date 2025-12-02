For Restaurant-Worthy Beef At Home, Ask Your Butcher To Do This
The talented people behind a butcher counter can do much more than simply portion and weigh out different cuts of meat. From breaking down an half of a pig to skillfully using a terrifying bone saw, butchers usually have many skills but also a wealth of knowledge, acting like your own personal guide to different cuts of steak, able to help explain various beef-related terms such as "prime" or "grass-fed." Butchers are usually willing to grind meat for you, saving you time and a mess at home. In addition to deboning chickens or advising you on the best way to cook particular cuts of meat, most butchers, depending on the store or butcher shop, will usually have seasoning blends behind the counter and are happy to season beef for you.
Allowing an expert to season a cut of beef for you right at the store not only saves you time and the hassle of seasoning the meat yourself, but it also gives the meat more time to absorb the seasoning before cooking. In addition to basic seasonings, butchers may have access to flavorful rubs and marinades that they can add to your cut of beef. Given their knowledge and expertise, you can trust a butcher to apply the correct amount of seasoning as well. Your butcher is also likely willing to recommend an appropriate seasoning or marinade to accompany your specific cut of beef if you don't have a specific one in mind.
Other secret options your butcher offers
In addition to seasoning meat, there are a plethora of other things you should be asking your butcher to do with your beef. If you venture out of the grocery store and visit a smaller, dedicated butcher shop, they're often able to dry age beef for you if you call ahead of time. Some butchers will tie up a roast with string to help it maintain its shape and cook in a uniform manner, or even recommend side dishes perfect to serve alongside your meats.
Not only is a local butcher shop often more affordable than a regular grocery store, they also know much more about where exactly the meat comes from, and how it was raised. Independent butcher shops tend to pride themselves on the quality of the meats they sell and understand where the meat is from and how it was raised and handled before reaching the shop. With this in mind, you can ask for humanely raised animals from local farms that don't use hormones or pesticides in their farming practices.
Depending on the shop, a butcher will usually get to know their customers and can even set aside special cuts of meat or order specialty items just for you as you become a regular. Rather than simply show up at the grocery store to buy whatever's available, make it a habit of calling your local butcher in advance to order particular cuts of meat in specific sizes. It's an easy and reliable way to prep the freshest meats for the holidays or a major dinner party.