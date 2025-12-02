For Restaurant-Worthy Beef At Home, Ask Your Butcher To Do This

The talented people behind a butcher counter can do much more than simply portion and weigh out different cuts of meat. From breaking down an half of a pig to skillfully using a terrifying bone saw, butchers usually have many skills but also a wealth of knowledge, acting like your own personal guide to different cuts of steak, able to help explain various beef-related terms such as "prime" or "grass-fed." Butchers are usually willing to grind meat for you, saving you time and a mess at home. In addition to deboning chickens or advising you on the best way to cook particular cuts of meat, most butchers, depending on the store or butcher shop, will usually have seasoning blends behind the counter and are happy to season beef for you.

Allowing an expert to season a cut of beef for you right at the store not only saves you time and the hassle of seasoning the meat yourself, but it also gives the meat more time to absorb the seasoning before cooking. In addition to basic seasonings, butchers may have access to flavorful rubs and marinades that they can add to your cut of beef. Given their knowledge and expertise, you can trust a butcher to apply the correct amount of seasoning as well. Your butcher is also likely willing to recommend an appropriate seasoning or marinade to accompany your specific cut of beef if you don't have a specific one in mind.