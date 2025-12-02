The Vintage Seattle Coffee Brand That Didn't Make It Past The 1970s

Based in the heart of Seattle, Gold Shield was one of the city's first true leaps into memorable coffee, helping it to evolve into the hot spot of coffee innovation it's become today. The brand was one of the first to wholesale its coffee to other retailers in the city, which only contributed to its growing popularity throughout the early 1900s. A trademark for the Gold Shield name was filed in 1926, though the brand only remained under Schwabacher Brothers & Company for another 30 years.

In 1957, the Gold Shield brand was sold to the Crescent Manufacturing Company, another Seattle-based company that specialized in spices and seasonings. Crescent Manufacturing, though, focused more on Gold Shield's line of nuts than its line of coffee, and eventually sold the brand off again when competition got tough. Eventually, Seattle's coffee scene forever changed with the ascent of the Pike Place Market — most notably Starbucks (which opened its first store in 1971). The history of Gold Shield's eventual closure becomes murky, but we do know that the brand didn't make it through the '70s, fading into nothing more than a piece of Seattle's long and varied coffee history.