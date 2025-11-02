6 Vintage Coffee Brands That Don't Exist Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Guzzling coffee is not a new habit. In fact, Americans have loved coffeehouses since the 19th century. The 1940s was a particularly good time for coffee, with Americans drinking more than 46 gallons each every year (per the USDA). Consumption has dropped since then, but the truth remains that most Americans can't get through the day without a cup of coffee.

That's not an exaggeration — it's backed up by data. According to the National Coffee Association, two-thirds of adults in the U.S. drink coffee every single day. And most people don't just have one cup, but three, notes the organization.

Today, Starbucks dominates the U.S. coffee market, but it hasn't always been this way. Over the years, many coffee brands have come and gone. Below, we take a look at some of the vintage coffee brands that no longer exist anymore. From Manning's to Maryland Club to the iconic decaf brand High Point and its beloved commercials.