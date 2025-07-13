Why You Couldn't Order A Latte At The First Starbucks Store

Starbucks began somewhat informally, as a group of friends found inspiration in a local coffee business and started selling freshly roasted beans from their own store. Before Starbucks' Pike Place location even opened, the coffee beans were pedaled at the world's first Starbucks in a Seattle building that has since been demolished. Then, when Starbucks relocated in 1971 and opened its historic Pike Place store (which is full of Easter eggs), a lone employee sold bags of roasted coffee and passed out cups of freshly brewed coffee.

The coffee was offered to visitors as samples as a kind of advertising stunt to lure customers into purchasing some of the whole beans, coffee makers, grinders, and teapots placed in the store. Offerings available at this location were nothing like the menus today. The Pike Place Starbucks store didn't (and still doesn't) serve food, and there were no cold drinks to order on warm days. Forget about lattes and any customizable drinks or a range of snacks to accompany beverages. With only a single team member manning the business, customers could simply walk away with bags of roasted coffee beans, tea, and some spices to take home. The idea to start slinging drinks — particularly specialty ones — didn't come until later.