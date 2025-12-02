Trader Joe's Worst Winter Holiday Item Is A Flop In More Ways Than One

Oftentimes, retail and grocery stores begin prepping us for the holiday season before we've even gotten the previous holiday out of our minds. Starbucks seems to release its fall-themed drink menu earlier in August every year, but many still argue that's too deep in the throes of summer to truly appreciate any pumpkin spice. Trader Joe's is arguably on the same level, releasing its winter holiday line around the beginning of November every year. We explored 13 of Trader Joe's 2025 winter holiday items, so you don't have to, and determined that the O'Nog Non-Dairy Oat Beverage is a major flop for multiple reasons.

Compared to TJ's standard eggnog, or any other eggnog for that matter, this O'Nog is strangely thick and disconcerting. In TJ's egg-based eggnog, you get an ideal combination of thick yet syrupy, but the O'Nog version strays away from that preferred consistency and ventures into sludge territory. The spices you'd associate with eggnog are all but missing, even though you'd expect the O'Nog's nutmeg to shine (spoiler alert: it doesn't). The missing egg yolk component certainly contributes to the off-tasting drink, furthered by the overpowering flavor from oats used to make the base of the drink. It all adds to that feeling of missing the classic eggnog taste we were hoping for. The yellowish hue from turmeric and annatto extract isn't enough to mask the generally disappointing taste and unsettling texture, no matter the benefits of a dairy-free nog.