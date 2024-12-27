The Milk Substitutes Alton Brown Suggests For Holiday Eggnog

Between all the cheesy sides, creamy pastries, and pies served à la mode, it can be hard for folks who are trying to avoid dairy to navigate the holidays. But leave it to Alton Brown to help think up a solution when it comes to at least one famously festive (and dairy-heavy) treat: eggnog! Tasting Table reached out to the chef and Food Network star to chat through all his best holiday hacks, and he had some great suggestions for taking a dairy-free approach to the sip.

Since eggnog depends on the fat and proteins from milk and eggs to achieve that rich, velveteen texture, Brown acknowledges that finding a suitable milk substitute to replace typical homemade eggnog ingredients can be a challenge. But if there's one thing he supports doing in the kitchen, it's experimenting. "Rice might be the way," Brown told us. "Might almost make a congee and blend it so that you're using rice starches to replace the protein."

Brown may be onto something. Congee, a rice porridge that's popular in many Asian countries, is made by boiling rice until it has a soft, creamy texture (you can find Tasting Table's classic congee recipe here). Blending it further will give the congee a thick, liquefied texture that can certainly be compared to eggnog. And to achieve that signature hint of sweetness you'd typically get from milk sugars, you can try adding white or brown sugar to the rice-based concoction.

