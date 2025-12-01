This Hershey's Drink From The '90s Unlocks All The Childhood Nostalgia

From delicious chocolate bars and kisses to pure cocoa powder and syrup, the Hershey's brand just doesn't miss. Most of us have spent our childhoods and adult lives indulging in the biggest name in chocolate, stuffing our s'mores with the good stuff, or folding it into cookies. Yet, the real greatness comes from combining it with ice cream to form a rich milkshake. But does anyone else remember when Hershey's did all the blending for you? We remember.

Once upon a simpler time, circa the 1990s, there was a product called the Hershey's Super Shake. It was a true dairy shake in flavors of both chocolate and vanilla — though we're not too sure why Hershey was fooling around with a plain vanilla. These Super Shakes came in little milk cartons that noted that a whole cup of milk was included in each shake. "The more you shake it, the thicker you make it!" each label read.

It's unclear what was so "super" about the milkshakes, but they must have had some kind of tasty, magical powers because customers are clamoring to get them back. Online, fans of the product admitted to reaching out to Hershey to call for their return and urged others to do the same. One Redditor wrote, "I just emailed Hershey's on bringing this back and they replied [that] if more people email them on this product, they will bring it back, so please email Hershey. Let's do this!" Unfortunately, even with these pleas, there's no indication that Hershey's is planning to bring back the nostalgic childhood drink anytime soon.