This Hershey's Drink From The '90s Unlocks All The Childhood Nostalgia
From delicious chocolate bars and kisses to pure cocoa powder and syrup, the Hershey's brand just doesn't miss. Most of us have spent our childhoods and adult lives indulging in the biggest name in chocolate, stuffing our s'mores with the good stuff, or folding it into cookies. Yet, the real greatness comes from combining it with ice cream to form a rich milkshake. But does anyone else remember when Hershey's did all the blending for you? We remember.
Once upon a simpler time, circa the 1990s, there was a product called the Hershey's Super Shake. It was a true dairy shake in flavors of both chocolate and vanilla — though we're not too sure why Hershey was fooling around with a plain vanilla. These Super Shakes came in little milk cartons that noted that a whole cup of milk was included in each shake. "The more you shake it, the thicker you make it!" each label read.
It's unclear what was so "super" about the milkshakes, but they must have had some kind of tasty, magical powers because customers are clamoring to get them back. Online, fans of the product admitted to reaching out to Hershey to call for their return and urged others to do the same. One Redditor wrote, "I just emailed Hershey's on bringing this back and they replied [that] if more people email them on this product, they will bring it back, so please email Hershey. Let's do this!" Unfortunately, even with these pleas, there's no indication that Hershey's is planning to bring back the nostalgic childhood drink anytime soon.
Another kind of Hershey's shake has also come and gone
The Super Shakes are not to be confused with a different Hershey product: Hershey's MilkShakes. Similarly, these were ready-to-drink, true dairy milkshakes. But they came in small bottles and in a larger variety of flavors, including low-fat chocolate, low-fat milk, creamy chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, and a special dark chocolate flavor that joined the lineup in 2013.
Based on reviews, the MilkShakes weren't very thick and milkshake-like but rather had a consistency closer to regular milk. Still, they seemed to have a strong following — just like the Super Shakes — and some were particularly upset when the Cookies 'n' Creme flavor started to disappear from shelves just a year ago in 2024. One Redditor even went so far as to call it a "crime against humanity," calling it the worst news they'd heard in a long time. Sadly, the MilkShakes met the same demise as the Super Shakes, and all are now discontinued. That means we're down to just a few remaining ways to enjoy a milkshake packed with Hershey's flavor.
We can revert to the old-fashioned way of spinning them up ourselves or visit one of the several Hershey's Chocolate World locations where there are a host of milkshake options. At these shops in Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, Singapore, or the company's birthplace of Hershey, Pennsylvania, they're whipping up elaborate milkshakes in a slew of flavors and topped with plenty of whipped cream and other chocolatey garnishes. So, what will it be? The blender, or a short and sweet vacay? The choice is yours.