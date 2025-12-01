The Mistake You Should Never Make With Your Waiter At A French Restaurant
Did you know there are at least 12 mistakes you'd want to avoid when eating at a French restaurant? Be it in Paris or New York City, one such mistake involves your waiter. According to chef Paul Denamiel of Le Rivage, an authentic French restaurant on Restaurant Row in NYC, you should never call your waiter "garçon." Denamiel explained, "In France, calling a server 'garçon' is generally considered outdated and can come across as dismissive. It literally means 'boy,' and while historically it was used in cafés and brasseries, today it feels impersonal."
When asked why calling a waiter "garçon" is such a common trope in movies and on television, Denamiel said, "It's 'movie French,' not real French. Calling out 'garçon!' has become shorthand in film for signaling that a character is in a Parisian café, even though modern French diners would never do it. It's theatrical, but it doesn't reflect how people actually interact in restaurants today." According to him, "simply making eye contact and waiting for acknowledgement" would be more appropriate.
When asked about the right way to get a server's attention at a French restaurant, chef Matthew Ryle, author of "French Classics: Easy and Elevated Dishes to Cook at Home," said "I'm not sure if there is one right way but a polite nod or hand raise should do the trick!" Apart from calling them "garçon," another French restaurant red flag to avoid would be snapping your fingers at your waiter. "Absolutely no clicking your fingers," added Ryle.
Instead of calling for your waiter at a French restaurant, be patient and subtle
So, how exactly should you go about getting your waiter's attention in a French restaurant? First, chef Paul Denamiel advised that you to know this: "French dining culture places a high value on respect and professionalism, and using someone's title." If you don't know what your server's exact title is, then it's okay to be a little subtle and gentle. In fact, Denamiel told Tasting Table that he believes subtlety is key.
"In France, you simply make eye contact, offer a small nod or a quiet 's'il vous plaît,' and the waiter will come to you as soon as they can," said Denamiel. One does not have to rush in a French restaurant like they do at an American fast food chain. Denamiel added, "French service is attentive but not intrusive, so guests are encouraged to take their time. A gentle gesture, not a call across the room, is considered the norm."
