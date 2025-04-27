The Biggest Red Flag To Look Out For At A French Restaurant

The first place you'd probably think of visiting for a fancy or special dinner is probably a French restaurant. Having been shaped over centuries with a huge repertoire of recipes, it's not surprising that French cuisine is often touted as one of the best. But if it's a good time that you're after, one of the red flags that you need to look for when sitting down at any "French" restaurant is one that's seemingly very minor: some of the dishes on the menu aren't French.

Great cooking, no matter the origin, takes a great deal of time to learn and practice to master. This is especially true for quality French food, where precision and proper techniques are keys to turning out a good meal. While there's nothing inherently wrong with restaurants choosing to serve "authentic Italian pizza" together with Classic French Bouillabaisse, it's best to beware — except for a rare few, such restaurants are likely to cut corners: the ingredients might not be the freshest to manage costs across many different recipes, or the chefs wouldn't have the expertise to pull off any single dish well. Either way, the result's the same — you'll likely not have a good time dining, and an even worse time when the bill comes.