Skip This Shake Shack Menu Item That's Not Worth The Price
With top-tier ingredients, all-natural meat products, and menu items that are made to order, Shake Shack's prices are high compared to other fast food options. But, while some options are well worth the expense, others seem like a waste of coin. We're talking about you, Shake Shack hamburger. When Tasting Table put together a list of nine overpriced fast food items, we found that the hamburger was an item that should be avoided.
At a Shake Shack in Maryland, a single-patty hamburger costs $6.99, a double is $9.99, and a triple is $12.99. Each burger, whose 100% Angus beef patties weigh in at 4 ounces before cooking, comes on a toasted potato bun with free toppings like lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, pickles, and Shack Sauce. If you want bacon or avocado added, that'll cost you another $1.99. Crispy or caramelized onions, meanwhile, add another $1.29 and alternatives like a gluten-free bun or veggie patty add 99 cents.
According to our findings, many believe that at least a double is needed to satisfy one's hunger. So, when added to the prices of fries (plain fries can be added for $3, but if you want cheese fries, that'll cost you $5.99) and drinks (the cheapest non-water drink is lemonade, which goes for $3.99, and milkshakes start at $5), you're at nearly $20 once taxes are factored in. That's quite a hefty price tag for fast food — especially when combo meals at McDonald's are closer to $10.
What netizens are saying about Shake Shack's hamburgers
On Reddit, several Shake Shack customers have also complained about its burgers. Even the ones that applaud the burgers question whether or not they're worth the money. "Good," one person began before describing them as "overrated" and "overpriced." Another agreed, "Expensive and overrated," but clarified that Shake Shack burgers are "not bad." Many said they preferred Culver's or In-N-Out.
In another Reddit thread, someone said Shake Shack had a "solid burger" but was "way too expensive," and added that they needed to eat three or four before they felt full. Another commenter said that, while the burgers were "overpriced and underseasoned," Shake Shack's chicken sandwiches and milkshakes were "the bomb."
If you want to avoid the high prices of Shake Shack but still want to try its burgers, perhaps the safer bet would be to pick up its 2017 cookbook, "Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories: A Cookbook." Then, for about $15, you can try out Shake Shack's classic burger recipe at home with your own choice of ingredients — no up-charges necessary.