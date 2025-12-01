Skip This Shake Shack Menu Item That's Not Worth The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With top-tier ingredients, all-natural meat products, and menu items that are made to order, Shake Shack's prices are high compared to other fast food options. But, while some options are well worth the expense, others seem like a waste of coin. We're talking about you, Shake Shack hamburger. When Tasting Table put together a list of nine overpriced fast food items, we found that the hamburger was an item that should be avoided.

At a Shake Shack in Maryland, a single-patty hamburger costs $6.99, a double is $9.99, and a triple is $12.99. Each burger, whose 100% Angus beef patties weigh in at 4 ounces before cooking, comes on a toasted potato bun with free toppings like lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, pickles, and Shack Sauce. If you want bacon or avocado added, that'll cost you another $1.99. Crispy or caramelized onions, meanwhile, add another $1.29 and alternatives like a gluten-free bun or veggie patty add 99 cents.

According to our findings, many believe that at least a double is needed to satisfy one's hunger. So, when added to the prices of fries (plain fries can be added for $3, but if you want cheese fries, that'll cost you $5.99) and drinks (the cheapest non-water drink is lemonade, which goes for $3.99, and milkshakes start at $5), you're at nearly $20 once taxes are factored in. That's quite a hefty price tag for fast food — especially when combo meals at McDonald's are closer to $10.