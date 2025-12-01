The Elegant Plastic Kirkland Plates That Serve 25 For $15 — And Make Cleanup A Breeze
Costco is one of the best places to shop when you're planning to feed a crowd, offering a variety of party hosting essentials you can snag for a good price. Hosting can quickly become an expensive feat, not just when it comes to food, but also as far as dinnerware is concerned. Unless you have two dozen fancy plates stashed somewhere in the garage, you're probably going to opt for disposable ones, hoping they won't make the occasion feel cheap. Enter Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates, which have all the benefits of being disposable without looking like shoddy plastic.
These plates only cost $15 and come in a variety pack of 50, with 25 larger plates (10 ¼ inches) and 25 smaller ones (7 ½ inches). They have a very simple, elegant design that makes them resemble fancy dinnerware — as one Costco customer said in their review of the product, "We often use them rather than our China!" Another person noted, "Folks that come over for BBQ always comment on them and appreciate not having to eat off of paper."
Beyond the visual element, the customers also report the plates are firm enough to cut food on them without having to worry they'll break. "They are sturdy enough to slice a steak and chicken, baked potato's, etc. without any problems," reported one Costco shopper, noting they even used the plates for a wedding reception without any issues.
Costco's plastic plates merge elegance and convenience for under $20
While the main convenience of disposable plates comes from the fact that you don't have to do dishes after the party's over (and at $15 a pack you shouldn't feel much remorse for throwing these away once the guests have left), some Costco customers have actually opted for washing the plates and reusing them, reporting they hold up well enough even for a second use. Costco has a pretty good deal on plastic cutlery, too, selling a 360 pack of Kirkland Signature Cutlery for $19, if you're looking for disposable forks and knives to go along with the plates.
A few customers who have placed their order online did report receiving damaged plates, however, as the package didn't have sufficient protection; so you might be better off looking for them at a physical warehouse or even the Costco Business Center, which opens earlier than regular Costco stores. Some have also noted they would have preferred to buy the plates in a larger, single-size pack, rather than the variety pack with just 25 plates in each size. If you share that sentiment and are only looking for plates of specific dimensions, stoneware plates from Dollar Tree are a super cheap find that rivals Williams Sonoma's luxe look.