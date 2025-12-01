The Elegant Plastic Kirkland Plates That Serve 25 For $15 — And Make Cleanup A Breeze

Costco is one of the best places to shop when you're planning to feed a crowd, offering a variety of party hosting essentials you can snag for a good price. Hosting can quickly become an expensive feat, not just when it comes to food, but also as far as dinnerware is concerned. Unless you have two dozen fancy plates stashed somewhere in the garage, you're probably going to opt for disposable ones, hoping they won't make the occasion feel cheap. Enter Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates, which have all the benefits of being disposable without looking like shoddy plastic.

These plates only cost $15 and come in a variety pack of 50, with 25 larger plates (10 ¼ inches) and 25 smaller ones (7 ½ inches). They have a very simple, elegant design that makes them resemble fancy dinnerware — as one Costco customer said in their review of the product, "We often use them rather than our China!" Another person noted, "Folks that come over for BBQ always comment on them and appreciate not having to eat off of paper."

Beyond the visual element, the customers also report the plates are firm enough to cut food on them without having to worry they'll break. "They are sturdy enough to slice a steak and chicken, baked potato's, etc. without any problems," reported one Costco shopper, noting they even used the plates for a wedding reception without any issues.