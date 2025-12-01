Here's How A Top Manhattan Chef Cooks Mushrooms While Making The Base For A Savory Sauce

If you've ever wondered why restaurant mushrooms taste better than home-cooked ones, the difference is largely in the timing and the technique. Tasting Table spoke with head chef Carlos Zhagui of The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan for his tips on the best way to cook mushrooms and how to use the leftover liquid. Zhagui advises against the use of cooking liquids, stating, "Fresh mushrooms release water when cooked, so I always recommend sautéeing over medium-high heat until the liquid evaporates and it nicely browns them."

Zhagui continues, "I typically start with first sautéeing garlic, onions, and bay leaves over medium-high heat until the onions start to become translucent, and then add the mushrooms into the pan." When preparing to try this at home, consider Julia Child's advice to get the best sautéed mushrooms, which involves spreading them out in your pan to allow moisture to release during the cooking process without your fungi getting overcrowded and steamy. Zhagui also advises a more hands-off approach, stating, "I stir them about every 6 minutes until all of the liquid from the mushrooms is released and evaporates."

To finish everything off, Zhagui mentions, "I'll add cooking wine (white wine, brandy, or red wine), and let that reduce. If you don't want to use alcohol, you can also use vegetable or beef stock." Of the leftover liquid, Zhagui notes, "I love making a creamy mushroom sauce you can pour over pasta, mashed potatoes, or even steak."