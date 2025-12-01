Here's How A Top Manhattan Chef Cooks Mushrooms While Making The Base For A Savory Sauce
If you've ever wondered why restaurant mushrooms taste better than home-cooked ones, the difference is largely in the timing and the technique. Tasting Table spoke with head chef Carlos Zhagui of The Russian Tea Room in Manhattan for his tips on the best way to cook mushrooms and how to use the leftover liquid. Zhagui advises against the use of cooking liquids, stating, "Fresh mushrooms release water when cooked, so I always recommend sautéeing over medium-high heat until the liquid evaporates and it nicely browns them."
Zhagui continues, "I typically start with first sautéeing garlic, onions, and bay leaves over medium-high heat until the onions start to become translucent, and then add the mushrooms into the pan." When preparing to try this at home, consider Julia Child's advice to get the best sautéed mushrooms, which involves spreading them out in your pan to allow moisture to release during the cooking process without your fungi getting overcrowded and steamy. Zhagui also advises a more hands-off approach, stating, "I stir them about every 6 minutes until all of the liquid from the mushrooms is released and evaporates."
To finish everything off, Zhagui mentions, "I'll add cooking wine (white wine, brandy, or red wine), and let that reduce. If you don't want to use alcohol, you can also use vegetable or beef stock." Of the leftover liquid, Zhagui notes, "I love making a creamy mushroom sauce you can pour over pasta, mashed potatoes, or even steak."
More tips for scrumptious sautéed mushrooms
When it comes to adding herbs and spices, Zhagui advises, "I always recommend seasoning while you're cooking and tasting as you go along to ensure the seasoning is to your liking." Given how much liquid is released from the mushrooms during the sautéeing process, this is an important step to ensure the taste of your fungi and the remaining liquid doesn't get too diluted. This way, you can serve them as a savory side dish and reserve the excess liquid to prepare a versatile sauce or gravy that's rich in umami flavor.
No matter how you choose to use your mushroom-infused sauce, it will be a beneficial addition to any number of your favorite foods. After all, mushroom gravy is one of the essential ingredients for the best Salisbury steak. Between having patience and employing the right techniques, you can make restaurant-worthy mushrooms and a succulent sauce all in one pan.
As far as doneness, Zhagui mentions, "After about 20 minutes, the mushrooms should be a deep golden brown. If they feel rubbery or hard, they need more cooking time." Of the right texture for your mushrooms, Zhagui says, "they should feel soft and flavorful." Thanks in no small part to this texture, there are so many ways to serve sautéed mushrooms, including as a savory topping for burgers and baked potatoes, filling for sandwiches, and much more. Now, with these tips, you can do so like a pro.