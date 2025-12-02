How To Bring Your Baking Ingredients To Room Temperature When You're Pressed For Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're doing a lot of baking that requires using room temperature ingredients but are also pressed for time, fret not. I've got you covered. I'll share how you can bring ingredients like butter, eggs, milk, cream, and cream cheese to room temperature quickly. I've authored two best-selling cookbooks on baking, including "108 Asian Cookies," and so have tested recipe after recipe under tight deadlines, often needing ingredients to be at the perfect room temperature, fast.

See, when you're baking cookies, the last thing you want is cold butter that is difficult to cream with sugars. Try creaming hard butter and it usually becomes a clumpy mess, instead of airy, fluffy, and smooth. For sponge and chiffon cakes, cold egg whites don't whip up as gloriously as room temperature ones. And as for cheesecakes, if you want a smooth, creamy dessert, be sure to beat the cream cheese after you bring it to room temperature.

Liquids such as milk, cream, and buttermilk also need to come to room temperature before being incorporated into batter. Too cold and they can cause butter to seize and batters to curdle. Warmer dairy integrates more smoothly, keeping batter evenly mixed.