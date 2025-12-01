The Absolute Best Popular American Vodka In Liquor Stores
A good vodka can make or break a cocktail, and it's not like you can return a bottle of liquor just because you don't like the taste. No one wants to spend a ton of money on a spirit that's going to lie around unused, which is why it's essential to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck at the liquor store. And if you're a fan of American vodka, then we have a recommendation for you: Charbay.
While it might not be as widely known as Tito's or Smirnoff, Charbay Distillery has been in the spirits game since the 1980s. The California-based company is owned by a winemaking family with a long history in craft distilling. The founder, Milorad (or Miles) Karakasevic, became the country's first Grand Master Distiller in 2010, and the team has won a plethora of awards for its broad range of spirits. The distillery's vodka is a standout, and when we tested 19 popular American vodkas, it was a clear winner for a number of reasons.
The small-batch spirit is bold yet incredibly smooth, with a silky mouthfeel and buttery texture. Our taste tester really enjoyed the hints of lemon zest and cream, and noted how balanced the flavors of the grains were. The vodka has a mild sweetness that would complement a fruity cocktail, but the earthiness of rye used can still hold its own in a simple dirty martini.
Charbay Vodka is clear and pure
Charbay Clear Vodka is made from a mix of corn and rye, which is sourced from farmers in the Midwest and blended with crystal clear Northern California water. Unlike some other vodka brands, Charbay distills its vodka just once in a four-column still and no external filtration agents are utilized. The vodka is so pure they're not needed — and you can taste the difference.
Charbay has excellent reviews across multiple platforms online, with customers calling it "delicious" and "nearly perfect". On blogs like Spirit Review, a taster said it "one of the few vodkas that are actually worth paying over $25 for," while another wrote on Drink Hacker, "The bottom line is that this is as close as Americans have gotten to Soviet-era vodka to date." People praise the careful craftsmanship of the spirit, which is also available in Meyer Lemon, Green Tea, or Blood Orange Mandarin flavors. Each vodka is made using whole fruit when the season is right, and a long extraction process is followed for the best results.
Our taste tester loved the Meyer Lemon flavor, and others have praised the mild, fruit-forward profile. Both the classic and lemon-flavored vodkas can be enjoyed at room temperature, but they're even better chilled. Charbay Clear Vodka is great in a martini with a twist, and the Meyer Lemon version is perfect for a lemon drop cocktail. However, Charbay can be used in pretty much any drink – this is one liquor you really don't need to worry about going to waste.