The Absolute Best Popular American Vodka In Liquor Stores

A good vodka can make or break a cocktail, and it's not like you can return a bottle of liquor just because you don't like the taste. No one wants to spend a ton of money on a spirit that's going to lie around unused, which is why it's essential to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck at the liquor store. And if you're a fan of American vodka, then we have a recommendation for you: Charbay.

While it might not be as widely known as Tito's or Smirnoff, Charbay Distillery has been in the spirits game since the 1980s. The California-based company is owned by a winemaking family with a long history in craft distilling. The founder, Milorad (or Miles) Karakasevic, became the country's first Grand Master Distiller in 2010, and the team has won a plethora of awards for its broad range of spirits. The distillery's vodka is a standout, and when we tested 19 popular American vodkas, it was a clear winner for a number of reasons.

The small-batch spirit is bold yet incredibly smooth, with a silky mouthfeel and buttery texture. Our taste tester really enjoyed the hints of lemon zest and cream, and noted how balanced the flavors of the grains were. The vodka has a mild sweetness that would complement a fruity cocktail, but the earthiness of rye used can still hold its own in a simple dirty martini.