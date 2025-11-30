How To Transform Uneaten Pizza Crusts Into A Salty Next-Day Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's now more important than ever to make the most of your meals. Working to prevent food waste gives you more to enjoy and unlimited opportunities for culinary creativity. If you're not the biggest fan of pizza crusts, you may be tempted to throw them away as takeout trash. Bypass the bin and repurpose this leftover bread with a TikTok food hack worth trying. Follow the tip from TikTok user Elli Tamar, who demonstrates how she transforms leftover pizza crusts into Parmesan everything bagel bites.

In her video, Tamar carefully cuts off any bitten parts, leaving just the best bread behind, and cuts the remaining pizza crusts down into bite-sized pieces. She then tosses them in melted butter, spreads them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, and sprinkles them with a generous portion of Everything Bagel Seasoning before popping the tray in the oven and letting the bites bake until crispy. She then sprinkles Parmesan cheese over the still-warm bites fresh from the oven and enjoys the snack.

This in itself is a wonderful example of the many creative ways to use everything bagel seasoning, as well as how to stretch a single pizza order into even more snackable treats. With your preferred choice of spice, seasoning, and fat, this TikTok tip can easily inspire your own pizza crust redux using a number of different ingredients you have on hand.