How To Transform Uneaten Pizza Crusts Into A Salty Next-Day Appetizer
It's now more important than ever to make the most of your meals. Working to prevent food waste gives you more to enjoy and unlimited opportunities for culinary creativity. If you're not the biggest fan of pizza crusts, you may be tempted to throw them away as takeout trash. Bypass the bin and repurpose this leftover bread with a TikTok food hack worth trying. Follow the tip from TikTok user Elli Tamar, who demonstrates how she transforms leftover pizza crusts into Parmesan everything bagel bites.
In her video, Tamar carefully cuts off any bitten parts, leaving just the best bread behind, and cuts the remaining pizza crusts down into bite-sized pieces. She then tosses them in melted butter, spreads them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, and sprinkles them with a generous portion of Everything Bagel Seasoning before popping the tray in the oven and letting the bites bake until crispy. She then sprinkles Parmesan cheese over the still-warm bites fresh from the oven and enjoys the snack.
This in itself is a wonderful example of the many creative ways to use everything bagel seasoning, as well as how to stretch a single pizza order into even more snackable treats. With your preferred choice of spice, seasoning, and fat, this TikTok tip can easily inspire your own pizza crust redux using a number of different ingredients you have on hand.
Getting creative with your pizza crusts
Much like turning leftover pizza crusts into breadsticks, this TikTok trick is a simple way to get more bang for your buck when it comes to ordering delivery or takeout. It also lets you go shopping in your own refrigerator or pantry to find unique flavor combinations and inspiration. For example, you can use oil, ghee, or regular melted butter to toss your pizza crust bread bites before baking. Alternatively, try these in your air fryer for maximum crispness and a quicker cook time. Whether you like to make your own everything bagel seasoning or grab a store-bought version, this isn't the only way to repurpose your pizza leftovers.
Try a shake of pizza topping seasoning to make it feel like an extended remix of pizza night. Prepare a marinara dipping sauce with crushed red pepper flakes for more leftover pizza-style goodness. You can also use a hearty sprinkle of Cajun or Creole seasoning to spice up your bread bites or a shake of Old Bay for a robust but less spicy version.
If you like leaning into the everything bagel seasoning flavors, repurpose these bread bites with a generous dollop of cream cheese and lox as a breakfast treat the morning after pizza night. On the flip side, toss your bites in a mixture of butter, cinnamon, and sugar for an extra sweet treat or an egg batter for a unique riff on French toast breakfast bites. Any way you make them will be irresistible.