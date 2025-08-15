If You're Not A Fan Of Plain Pizza Crust, Turn Your Leftovers Into A New Snack

Any night can be pizza night when you've picked up a couple of pies from your favorite local spot. With so many different styles of pizza in the U.S. (and even around the world), there's a lot to be said about cheese, sauce, toppings, and crust. But if you aren't a fan of a typical deep-dish pizza crust, you may be tempted to toss the excess bread. To prevent food waste, try repurposing your leftover pizza crust into a savory snack in the form of breadsticks.

Transforming your pizza crusts into breadsticks is simple and effective, creating fun possibilities for dipping sauces and more. Looking at the most popular pizza chains, many of the offerings include a deep-dish style or other variations with a thicker crust. You can easily cut the crusts off of your pie and reserve them for later use. It's easy to steam or reheat them in the microwave to keep the crusts from drying out.

Saving your pizza crusts from the fate of the compost heap or wastebasket is a good way to make the most out of every part of your meal. It will allow you to enjoy the best of your pizza as dinner while using the crusts as a separate snack. With careful reheating, preparing your own dipping sauces (or opting for store-bought versions), and covering your breadsticks in cheese and other complementary ingredients, your breadstick snacks may just outshine your original pizza.