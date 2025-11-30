The Classic Seafood Seasoning That Belongs On Your Baked Salmon
If you're looking for a simple dinner that's filled with essential nutrients and great taste, try a basic baked salmon. The lean seafood protein is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B5, B12, and D, and cooks relatively quickly. Salmon is also particularly versatile and can take on a variety of different flavors to suit your taste preferences. Tasting Table came up with a thoughtful list of the ways you should be seasoning salmon but aren't, and one of the most overlooked is Old Bay Seasoning.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, Old Bay is considered a seasoning for seafood boils and fish frys, albeit with a noticeably lower level of heat than most Cajun and Creole seasonings. What's really in Old Bay is something of a tightly-kept secret. Per the package, this includes a "unique blend of 18 herbs and spices." Copycat recipes suggest the presence of black, white, and red Cayenne pepper as well as hot and smoked paprika, celery salt, dried mustard, and warming spices such as cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon, all of which make a perfect complement to your next baked salmon meal.
Whether you season your fish with a store-bought version or prepare a homemade Old Bay seasoning recipe, your salmon will truly benefit. Use approximately 2 teaspoons per pound of fish, keeping in mind that the flavor profile is pretty potent. Combine the seasoning with your choice of oil to rub all over a salmon filet prior to baking.
Using Old Bay to make the most of your fish dish
Using Old Bay seasoning is an easy and effective way to elevate a standard baked salmon recipe, but you certainly don't have to stick with just the basics. Get creative by baking your salmon to chop up and include in a seafood twist on a typical chicken Caesar salad recipe. A hearty shake of Old Bay, both as the rub for your filet and an addition to your salad dressing, will help tie all the flavors together.
Similarly, try using salmon in a batch of seafood-loaded fries with Old Bay as the central salmon seasoning and finishing touch over everything. If you're battering and frying a portion of salmon-based fish sticks, add some Old Bay to the batter or even into your tartar sauce or remoulade for an excellent dipper. Considering all the amazing flavor in a blend of Old Bay, there's little that you can't use it for, whether you're baking a filet of salmon, seasoning any other favorite fish, or even trying it out on beef and poultry.
Though the exact herbs and spices and their respective ratios remain a closely-guarded mystery, this hearty seafood seasoning is the gift that keeps on giving. Use it to amp up soups and stews, including fish chowder and beyond. It also makes an excellent addition to salmon patties, traditional crab cakes, or vegan versions that use mushrooms or zucchini to provide a familiar flavor.