The Classic Seafood Seasoning That Belongs On Your Baked Salmon

If you're looking for a simple dinner that's filled with essential nutrients and great taste, try a basic baked salmon. The lean seafood protein is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B5, B12, and D, and cooks relatively quickly. Salmon is also particularly versatile and can take on a variety of different flavors to suit your taste preferences. Tasting Table came up with a thoughtful list of the ways you should be seasoning salmon but aren't, and one of the most overlooked is Old Bay Seasoning.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, Old Bay is considered a seasoning for seafood boils and fish frys, albeit with a noticeably lower level of heat than most Cajun and Creole seasonings. What's really in Old Bay is something of a tightly-kept secret. Per the package, this includes a "unique blend of 18 herbs and spices." Copycat recipes suggest the presence of black, white, and red Cayenne pepper as well as hot and smoked paprika, celery salt, dried mustard, and warming spices such as cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon, all of which make a perfect complement to your next baked salmon meal.

Whether you season your fish with a store-bought version or prepare a homemade Old Bay seasoning recipe, your salmon will truly benefit. Use approximately 2 teaspoons per pound of fish, keeping in mind that the flavor profile is pretty potent. Combine the seasoning with your choice of oil to rub all over a salmon filet prior to baking.