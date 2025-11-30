The Popular Store-Bought Cookie That Belongs In Your Cinnamon Rolls
A mildly-spiced flavor and luscious cream cheese spread make cinnamon rolls a treasured breakfast, but the baked good is even better with some other sweet accompaniments. Whether you like to make them from scratch or opt for store-bought cinnamon roll dough, Oreos are the one item to add to the treat.
The iconic cookies are an unexpected filling for cinnamon rolls, but they belong in them all the same. Tasting Table's Sara Klimek loves how Oreos easily transform cinnamon rolls from a simple breakfast item to a decadent dessert. "The beauty of a cinnamon roll is that you can eat it for breakfast, as it's intended, or turn it into a sweet dessert just by modifying your fillings and toppings," she explains. Oreos' icing center and deep cocoa cookies deliver a delightful crunch to cinnamon rolls, and add to their sweet taste.
Klimek suggests crushing the Oreos to add to the rolls, which can be accomplished using different methods. "The first is to crumble the cookies directly onto the surface and roll [them] up. Or you can create a cookie spread by combining the crushed cookies with a little bit of oil and heavy cream," she says. "If you're opting for the latter, you'll want to pulverize your cookies, as it makes them easier to spread on your dough." A spread gives the rolls less crunch, but still infuses the treats with that intense Oreo taste.
How should you serve Oreo-filled cinnamon rolls?
When adding Oreos to homemade cinnamon rolls, Klimek likes to stick to the treat's classic toppings. "Once your rolls are finished baking, serve them with a generous coating of cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of cookie pieces on top," she says. "You could also use marshmallow creme instead, but I personally like the way the tangy cream cheese pairs with the sweet, cookie-filled pastries."
If you're not a fan of tang or have cinnamon rolls with a lot going on, Klimek's marshmallow suggestion works well. With recipes like raspberry cinnamon rolls, the fruit jam already adds a dose of acidity, making a straightforward marshmallow the best choice. Standard Oreos taste delicious with raspberries, but you can opt for another flavor to better complement the fruit. Mint Oreos' cooling effect elevates zesty raspberry jam, and Lemon Creme Oreos combined with the berry make a dessert perfect for spring.
Any Oreo featuring the golden cookies is also a great match for matcha cinnamon rolls. The green powder's slightly bitter, vegetal flavor deserves to stand out; the milder Oreos give matcha room to shine, while adding a soft sweetness that prevents the matcha from tasting too grassy.