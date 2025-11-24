Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Kitchenware Is Back — And It Could Pass For A High-End Brand
For Trader Joe's fans, the holiday season means the return of a highly anticipated annual offering that many wait for with bated breath all year long: the sleek kitchenware made from olive wood. The collection consists of stunning cutting boards, spatulas, ladles, and bowls. The fresh products have just been spotted at the stores a few days ago, and people are rushing to snag these coveted items before they sell out, as Trader Joe's seasonal items are known to be extremely limited.
The collection is handmade from old Tunisian olive trees that have already produced all the fruit they can in a lifetime and are ready to be removed from the grove. The trees are selected after the harvest season is complete, which is probably the reason why the kitchenware comes around only once a year during the wintertime.
Given each product's special origin, you'd understand if the items came with a hefty price tag but Trader Joe's often appears more expensive than it actually is. In reality, the prices are very affordable. Utensils cost less than $4 while the bowls are going for $6. The cutting boards come in two sizes; the small version is available for $13 and the larger one is $30.
Trader Joe's olive wood products are chic and long-lasting
Trader Joe's olive wood kitchenware offers a chic addition to your kitchen without breaking the bank. Each item looks pretty high-end and could easily pass for a fancy brand, so it also makes a fantastic gift — not to mention, it's actually useful and won't just stand on the shelf collecting dust. The luxe style also allows the bowls and the cutting boards to be the main display items when you're hosting company, instantly adding to the decor of the table. For example, the cutting boards would make great dessert charcuterie boards at your next holiday party.
Despite the fairly low price, the olive wood collection is incredibly long-lasting. Customers report holding onto the items for several years, and they're still as good as new. They do require proper care, though. You shouldn't put them in a dishwasher or soak them in water for a long time, as there's a chance they'll lose their shine and develop cracks. Instead, quickly hand wash them with gentle detergent and dry immediately after. Every once in a while, you should also season them to preserve the quality, ideally with mineral or olive oil, per manufacturer's instruction.