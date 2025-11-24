Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Kitchenware Is Back — And It Could Pass For A High-End Brand

For Trader Joe's fans, the holiday season means the return of a highly anticipated annual offering that many wait for with bated breath all year long: the sleek kitchenware made from olive wood. The collection consists of stunning cutting boards, spatulas, ladles, and bowls. The fresh products have just been spotted at the stores a few days ago, and people are rushing to snag these coveted items before they sell out, as Trader Joe's seasonal items are known to be extremely limited.

The collection is handmade from old Tunisian olive trees that have already produced all the fruit they can in a lifetime and are ready to be removed from the grove. The trees are selected after the harvest season is complete, which is probably the reason why the kitchenware comes around only once a year during the wintertime.

Given each product's special origin, you'd understand if the items came with a hefty price tag but Trader Joe's often appears more expensive than it actually is. In reality, the prices are very affordable. Utensils cost less than $4 while the bowls are going for $6. The cutting boards come in two sizes; the small version is available for $13 and the larger one is $30.