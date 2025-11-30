The Discontinued Pillsbury Breakfast Item We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback

Pillsbury has discontinued products we wish were still on shelves, yet some of these lost creations remain lodged in the collective conscious of consumers. Though Pillsbury has offered recipes instructing us to cut waffles into sticks, any homemade attempts to replicate the 2000-era Waffle Sticks simply hit different. "Oh man! Core memory unlocked!" remarked one Redditor upon seeing an image of the packaging. "Loved these back in [the] day for breakfast before school!" While TV advertisements of the Waffle Sticks remain visible online, inciting nostalgic memories from those who recall these tasty treats, the product was discontinued in 2007.

First launched in 2003, the frozen waffle sticks were sold with small cups of syrup intended for dunking each piece. The waffles and the syrup were microwave-safe and were the kind of quickly-prepared dish that could be snacked on en route to morning classes. "I use[d] to F those up," remarked one Instagram user. "Those waffle sticks were definitely bussin," added another. In addition to buttermilk flavor, Pillsbury waffle sticks could be purchased in cinnamon, blueberry, and chocolate chip varieties. "I just loved those and I still wish they could make a [comeback] and I could try the blueberry waffle sticks," bemoaned a YouTube viewer.