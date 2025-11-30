The Discontinued Pillsbury Breakfast Item We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback
Pillsbury has discontinued products we wish were still on shelves, yet some of these lost creations remain lodged in the collective conscious of consumers. Though Pillsbury has offered recipes instructing us to cut waffles into sticks, any homemade attempts to replicate the 2000-era Waffle Sticks simply hit different. "Oh man! Core memory unlocked!" remarked one Redditor upon seeing an image of the packaging. "Loved these back in [the] day for breakfast before school!" While TV advertisements of the Waffle Sticks remain visible online, inciting nostalgic memories from those who recall these tasty treats, the product was discontinued in 2007.
First launched in 2003, the frozen waffle sticks were sold with small cups of syrup intended for dunking each piece. The waffles and the syrup were microwave-safe and were the kind of quickly-prepared dish that could be snacked on en route to morning classes. "I use[d] to F those up," remarked one Instagram user. "Those waffle sticks were definitely bussin," added another. In addition to buttermilk flavor, Pillsbury waffle sticks could be purchased in cinnamon, blueberry, and chocolate chip varieties. "I just loved those and I still wish they could make a [comeback] and I could try the blueberry waffle sticks," bemoaned a YouTube viewer.
Embracing the sweetness of nostalgia
For those who long to have another taste of these fun handheld waffles, slicing up sticks at home can serve as a suitable replacement since it doesn't seem like Pillsbury has plans to reintroduce these snacks to market, even after pleading from fans. Anyone looking for a quick solution can grab ready-made waffles and cut them into long soldiers to circumvent the hassle of stirring ingredients into batter and waiting for whole waffles to cook.
Making homemade waffles puts flavor in your own hands, however, so you can assemble platters of an assortment of flavors and add in extra mix-ins should cravings dictate an extra splash of vanilla or sprinkles of chocolate chips or seasonal berries. Freshly ground pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, and maple flavoring can jazz up batter for your own modern-day twist on these remembered favorites. Any leftover waffle pieces can be stored between parchment paper and frozen for up to two months.