Forget Tortillas — This Costco Bread Can Make Delicious Tacos

Out of the many different types of tacos that can be made and served, you won't soon grow tired of this easy meal idea. Some of the best taco recipes combine flavor and ease, and with a little out-of-the-box culinary creativity, your next taco night may be one to remember. Though you may not think of using pita bread to pack with your favorite taco ingredients, Costco's pillowy pitas may have you reimagining your meals and pushing tortillas to the side.

To make tacos with pita bread, simply spoon taco fillings into an opened pita half. You can toast the pitas for added crunch. In under 30 minutes, Taco Night is on the table, and the fast, easy dinner will earn a welcome spot in your go-to meal rotation. You may want to pick up more pitas than what you think you'll need, however. Once Costco's pitas are stocked in your kitchen, there's no end to how you can use them.