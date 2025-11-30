Forget Tortillas — This Costco Bread Can Make Delicious Tacos
Out of the many different types of tacos that can be made and served, you won't soon grow tired of this easy meal idea. Some of the best taco recipes combine flavor and ease, and with a little out-of-the-box culinary creativity, your next taco night may be one to remember. Though you may not think of using pita bread to pack with your favorite taco ingredients, Costco's pillowy pitas may have you reimagining your meals and pushing tortillas to the side.
To make tacos with pita bread, simply spoon taco fillings into an opened pita half. You can toast the pitas for added crunch. In under 30 minutes, Taco Night is on the table, and the fast, easy dinner will earn a welcome spot in your go-to meal rotation. You may want to pick up more pitas than what you think you'll need, however. Once Costco's pitas are stocked in your kitchen, there's no end to how you can use them.
Meal prep just got easier
While many store-bought pitas buckle under the weight of added ingredients, Costco's sturdy pieces won't break once filled. Even professional bakers have gushed over these thick discs and have used them to make sandwiches, dip into hummus, and soak up soup. Plenty of customers have gushed on Reddit about the pitas, noting that not only do these fresh bread items have nooks and crannies but also provide pockets — convenient for your choice of skirt steak, marinated shrimp, or crispy chunks of tofu. "I had them for lunch the last two days and day 1 they held a glorious amount of avocado spread, and the next, a generous spoon of Kewpie mayo," wrote a shopper on Reddit. The packages can be placed in the freezer for later use and can also be used to form the bases of mini pizzas. Top with tomato paste, your favorite cheeses, and pizza toppings, and you'll have another meal option to dish out during the week.
Costco shoppers may even score fresh-out-of-the-oven pieces of pita that are still warm to the touch. With a simple ingredient list — flour, water, olive oil, and salt — Costco's pitas are at the ready, and with a "slight char taste from the ovens to give it some complexity," as described by a fan on Reddit, options are endless when thinking about how to pair Costco's pita bread with the taco ingredients you crave.