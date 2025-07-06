Think Twice Before Buying Kewpie Mayo At Costco. Here's Why

Kewpie Mayo is every chef's mayonnaise of choice — and yes, there is a difference between it and regular mayonnaise. Kewpie Mayo uses more egg yolks, making it extra, extra rich. It also includes vinegar, which cuts through the richness of the egg whites and allows its secret umami ingredient, MSG, to shine. But while its founder originally marketed it as a Japanese-version of an American condiment, the Kewpie Mayo brand has also developed a variety of formulations that cater to different, regional tastes. As a result, you'll find altered Kewpie Mayo formulations in a number of countries, including the U.S., where Costco carries its American formulation.

Next time you're at Costco, take a look at the back of the bottle. There, you'll find the words: "Product of U.S.A." But what exactly makes it different? A few things. For one, American Kewpie Mayo lists water as a main ingredient along with three varieties of vinegar — rice, red wine, and distilled — giving it a more pronounced vinegar flavor and looser texture. It also contains mustard flour, giving it a distinctly yellow color, along with the addition of sugar and yeast extract.

Possibly the greatest difference, however, is the lack of the Japanese condiments' signature ingredient: Monosodium Glutamate, or MSG. So while the American version of Kewpie Mayo is still considered a good alternative, it lacks the inherent umami flavor and richness that the original Japanese version is celebrated for. Knowing that, you might want to think twice before you grab a bottle from Costco.