Your Irish Coffee Deserves Better — Avoid This Whipped Cream Mistake

When making an Irish coffee, the whipped cream often gets added as an afterthought, with many people choosing canned whipped cream over fresh. However, to make the perfect Irish coffee, all of the ingredients for this flavorful cold-weather cocktail should be high-quality. Tasting Table spoke with Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to get some expert tips on crafting this perfect holiday drink.

Her biggest tip for making Irish coffee is that making the whipped cream yourself, rather than using canned whipped cream, can seriously amp up the texture and flavor of the drink. She says, "A traditional Irish coffee should be topped with hand shaken whipped cream as the idea is (when made properly) it will start to slowly dissolve into and integrate into the cocktail — it truly should be an 'ingredient' rather than just a garnish." Homemade whipped cream tends to be thicker, creamier, and tastier than the canned variety. This means that it won't melt into your hot drink as quickly.

When you use quality whipped cream that is integrated perfectly into the cocktail, each sip will be the perfect mix of temperature, texture, and flavor. As Horn says, "If you're using a regular store-bought whipped cream, you'll find that there is a pretty stark contrast between the front of the sip and the middle through finish, since the intense sweetness of the whipped cream will be the initial taste followed by a much more bitter, spirit-forward experience." She went on to say that "there will be a slightly jarring experience from round creaminess replaced by a sharpness."