We Asked A Pastry Chef How To Fix Gaps In Homemade Cinnamon Swirl Bread

When making cinnamon swirl bread, the phrase "mind the gap" takes on an entirely new meaning. As the loaf bakes, the rolled-up dough may pull away from the cinnamon filling, creating gaps of space in the crumb. To help you banish this bread baking mistake and turn out picture-perfect slices, we asked Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, for some essential cinnamon bread tips.

There are several reasons why air pockets form between the layers of cinnamon bread dough. They can be created by yeast as it releases gas; by steam that evaporates out of the crumb; or the dough and filling simply aren't sticking together. Cianfanelli explained why this can happen. "Some causes of this might be the filling layer is too thick or greasy," she says, "the dough is rolled too tightly [and] forcing air to stay trapped inside; dough is under-proofed and expands too quickly in the oven, pushing the spiral apart; or there is an excess of flour on the dough preventing the layers to stick together."

Beyond properly proofing and rolling your dough (and not caking it in flour), Cianfanelli told us to "Lightly brush the rolled-out dough with a binding element before adding the cinnamon filling. A thin layer of egg wash or a small amount of milk works great for this as it gently sticks the layers together." This egg hack transforms cinnamon raisin bread by using the ingredient's plentiful proteins to fuse the layers.