The Best Type Of Beer To Use In Beer Bread

First things first, beer bread doesn't taste like beer (or, at least, it shouldn't). Those tender loaves are malty, yeasty, and comforting — and if the beer flavor is unpleasantly pronounced, then chances are you've selected the wrong brew for the job. Unlike traditional yeast breads, beer bread doesn't need to rise because the bubbly, yeasty beer in the batter acts as an almost-magical leavening agent. Some recipes also enlist a helping hand from an added pinch of baking powder to amplify the effects. Determining the right beer for your beer bread is as much about personal taste preference as the type of bread you're making. While technically any beer can be functionally used, the top contenders have low hops, low bitterness, and subtle sweetness.

Beers with low hops and a touch of sweetness naturally complement the tasting profile of baked bread and are generally the best options for making it. Opt for varieties with an added touch of toasty, malt-forward flavor — profiles which can apply to pale or amber lagers and ales, brown ales, barley wines, stouts, and porters. Malty beers also typically offer a richer, creamier, fuller textural body, which plays well in bread dough. Also, on a practical note, stick to low-ABV brews (4%-5%) to ensure that the yeast activates properly in the oven and that the crumb doesn't dry out.