This Simple Rolling Technique Is Key To Eliminating Gaps In Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Cinnamon swirl bread is undeniably delicious and sure looks pretty, but for the novice baker, this recipe can seem like an intimidating one to approach. We spoke to Walleska Cianfanelli, the executive pastry chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, for tips on how to make sure our next roll out of dough is seamless and we end up with a loaf that can be sliced and carried to the table with pride. Students have been learning from the experts at Wilton Sweet Studio for years, and Cianfanelli strives to make the baking process accessible to learners of all levels. When we asked for rolling techniques, Cianfanelli was ready to deliver.

"Start from the short end, roll forward with your fingertips, and press lightly as you go to remove air pockets," she instructs. "If you tug or pull the dough, you risk overstretching the gluten; instead, let the dough naturally roll onto itself." In the in-person classes held at Wilton Sweet Studio, students are shown how to place rolling pins behind the rolled part of the dough to help shape it. Should you have botched your effort, not to worry. "Just unroll gently and reshape it partway, pressing down lightly as you reroll," Cianfanelli encourages. No effort is wasted when it comes to this beauty of a bread.