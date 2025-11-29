This Simple Rolling Technique Is Key To Eliminating Gaps In Cinnamon Swirl Bread
Cinnamon swirl bread is undeniably delicious and sure looks pretty, but for the novice baker, this recipe can seem like an intimidating one to approach. We spoke to Walleska Cianfanelli, the executive pastry chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, for tips on how to make sure our next roll out of dough is seamless and we end up with a loaf that can be sliced and carried to the table with pride. Students have been learning from the experts at Wilton Sweet Studio for years, and Cianfanelli strives to make the baking process accessible to learners of all levels. When we asked for rolling techniques, Cianfanelli was ready to deliver.
"Start from the short end, roll forward with your fingertips, and press lightly as you go to remove air pockets," she instructs. "If you tug or pull the dough, you risk overstretching the gluten; instead, let the dough naturally roll onto itself." In the in-person classes held at Wilton Sweet Studio, students are shown how to place rolling pins behind the rolled part of the dough to help shape it. Should you have botched your effort, not to worry. "Just unroll gently and reshape it partway, pressing down lightly as you reroll," Cianfanelli encourages. No effort is wasted when it comes to this beauty of a bread.
Practice makes for a perfect loaf
Bakers looking for visual clues can keep an eye on the dough throughout the rolling process. Cianfanelli suggests to watch the spiral as you work. "When sliced before baking, the swirl should show three to four clean, even turns without visible gaps or compression marks." It can be helpful to pull the end underneath the roll so that your creation keeps its shape during the baking process, Cianfanelli clarifies.
For those moments when your eagerness gets the better of you, Cianfanelli promises that even a tightly rolled piece of dough can be saved. "Massage the log before the final proof to loosen the outer layer," Cianfanelli explains. "During proofing, cover with plastic wrap and let it rise a few extra minutes; the extended rest allows gluten to relax and prevents splitting during baking." Though cinnamon swirl bread might not be ideal for French toast, a buttery piece of cinnamon raisin bread can start off any morning on a sweet note — especially when it has been made with your own hands. Not only do these pieces look impressive, but after taking a bite out of your homemade recipe, you may find yourself in the kitchen with dough in your hands on a more consistent basis.