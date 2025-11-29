Seaweed Could Be The Key To Making Fresh Produce Last Longer Without Plastic

We all struggle with keeping precious produce fresh after arriving in our kitchens. Unless buying from local growers, those fruits and veggies have likely traveled long distances already, with each post-plucked minute ticking away, reducing freshness and nutrient values. Sure, plastic bags can slow down degradation from air and moisture, but isn't there a better way? Actually, there is — or soon will be, if scientists at the University of Connecticut have their way. This clan of innovative UConn wizards are turning one of the most natural sources imaginable, seaweed, into a clear, edible coating for produce, thereby keeping it fresh for longer periods of time, without plastic.

If all goes well, that's good news for food, wallets, the environment, and for local Connecticut sugar kelp farmers. It's far from being a pipe dream, and progress appears to be moving along. The project springs from a UConn-centered startup called Atlantic Sea Solutions Inc., operating under the business name Atlas. They've received a grant from the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to build a working prototype, inching closer towards grocery shelves and kitchens.

It's noteworthy that the edible seaweed coating doesn't taste like seaweed — or anything else. It's designed to be neutral in flavor, with no waxy residue or coating to peel off or wash away. Just chomp right into those berries, carrots, nectarines, and mushrooms, or toss into a pan for cooking as usual. Standard refrigeration and handling practices will still be necessary, but the new coating will potentially double shelf life while preserving taste and texture.