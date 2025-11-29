The Southern Restaurant Chain That Makes Biscuits Every 15 Minutes
If you head to an eatery called Biscuitville, you probably expect a menu revolving around fresh and delicious biscuits. But you might not expect any restaurant, especially a fast food chain restaurant, to make them this fresh: Biscuitville bakes batches of biscuits every 15 minutes. That means no matter when you show up, you're likely getting a treat that recently came out of the oven.
Biscuitville is one of the restaurant chains you'll only find in the South. The company has 87 locations, but only in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. This may well be disappointing for biscuit fans in other parts of the country, but it does ensure these biscuits remain authentically Southern. They're also made with the freshest ingredients possible, as Biscuitville prioritizes local sourcing. The business calls its model "farm to drive-thru": Based in North Carolina, it gets its eggs from a North Carolina farm, its milled red winter wheat from a North Carolina mill, and its chicken from a family-run supplier in Georgia.
If you're lucky enough to live in a Biscuitville state or might be visiting, you can actually watch the magic happen every 15 minutes. The restaurants have "biscuit windows," where customers can peek right into the kitchen and see employees whipping local flour, shortening, and buttermilk into warm, delicious results. Biscuitville closes every day at 2 p.m. in order to focus on breakfast and lunch; the limited hours help support such frequent baking.
The history of Biscuitville and its menu today
Biscuitville's history is intertwined with another business called Pizzaville, which opened in 1966. Founder Maurice Jennings had been a flour salesman and decided to put his dough expertise to good use by opening a couple of that sold pizzas. As he continued opening locations, he then began offering biscuits to bolster business earlier in the day. The endeavor was such a success that Jennings debuted a biscuit-only location in Virginia in 1975. He would later turn all his Pizzaville spots into Biscuitvilles.
Today, customers can expect to find those extra fresh biscuits on the menu in the form of different breakfast sandwich options, as well as with sausage gravy. There is also a spicy chicken and honey biscuit sandwich, and plenty of other chicken offerings both fried and grilled. Biscuitville's menu gets especially unique with pork chop or fried steak biscuit sandwiches, and they also offer platters with eggs, meats, and of course, biscuits. You can wash your meal down with beverages like cold brew or strawberry soda.
Biscuitville patrons seem to agree the chain makes the best, fluffiest buttermilk biscuits. In 2025's USA Today 10 Best reader polls, Biscuitville was voted number one best fast food breakfast, and number two best regional fast food option overall. "The gravy biscuit at Biscuitville is worthy," opines Reddit user Raezin. "You will hear angelic voices, that's why so many cars line up on Sundays."