The Southern Restaurant Chain That Makes Biscuits Every 15 Minutes

If you head to an eatery called Biscuitville, you probably expect a menu revolving around fresh and delicious biscuits. But you might not expect any restaurant, especially a fast food chain restaurant, to make them this fresh: Biscuitville bakes batches of biscuits every 15 minutes. That means no matter when you show up, you're likely getting a treat that recently came out of the oven.

Biscuitville is one of the restaurant chains you'll only find in the South. The company has 87 locations, but only in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. This may well be disappointing for biscuit fans in other parts of the country, but it does ensure these biscuits remain authentically Southern. They're also made with the freshest ingredients possible, as Biscuitville prioritizes local sourcing. The business calls its model "farm to drive-thru": Based in North Carolina, it gets its eggs from a North Carolina farm, its milled red winter wheat from a North Carolina mill, and its chicken from a family-run supplier in Georgia.

If you're lucky enough to live in a Biscuitville state or might be visiting, you can actually watch the magic happen every 15 minutes. The restaurants have "biscuit windows," where customers can peek right into the kitchen and see employees whipping local flour, shortening, and buttermilk into warm, delicious results. Biscuitville closes every day at 2 p.m. in order to focus on breakfast and lunch; the limited hours help support such frequent baking.