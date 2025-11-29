Rick Steves' Clever Trick For Avoiding Awkward Restaurant Moments Abroad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traveling internationally is one of the great joys of leisure time, and a big part of that is dining in new places. It expands horizons — and palates — in irreplaceable ways. However, sometimes those transformative opportunities can get lost in translation. As a longtime TV host and guidebook creator, Rick Steves shares ever-useful travel advice via the site Rick Steves' Europe, including how to avoid awkward restaurant moments when ordering from menus in unfamiliar languages.

In keeping with his low-key persona and unobtrusive way of traveling, Steves shares his 10 best tips for dining on vacation. We're literally taking one of them with us when stepping off a plane. It's a fairly obvious solution to language barriers, but one that's often overlooked: Take along a phrase book for the country you're visiting. We're so accustomed to constantly searching the internet for every snippet of information — but when traversing the globe, that's not always the best approach. If glued to a tiny smartphone screen, we're missing the entire purpose of traveling, which is noticing, experiencing, and engaging in new things, sights, people, and customs, including ones tied to food. And technology glitches could leave you empty-mouthed when ordering a meal.

That's not to say that smartphone translation apps aren't valuable, as they certainly can be. Here are a few things to consider, including tips for understanding menu items and prices before getting unwanted surprises on your plate or dining bill.