Rick Steves' Clever Trick For Avoiding Awkward Restaurant Moments Abroad
Traveling internationally is one of the great joys of leisure time, and a big part of that is dining in new places. It expands horizons — and palates — in irreplaceable ways. However, sometimes those transformative opportunities can get lost in translation. As a longtime TV host and guidebook creator, Rick Steves shares ever-useful travel advice via the site Rick Steves' Europe, including how to avoid awkward restaurant moments when ordering from menus in unfamiliar languages.
In keeping with his low-key persona and unobtrusive way of traveling, Steves shares his 10 best tips for dining on vacation. We're literally taking one of them with us when stepping off a plane. It's a fairly obvious solution to language barriers, but one that's often overlooked: Take along a phrase book for the country you're visiting. We're so accustomed to constantly searching the internet for every snippet of information — but when traversing the globe, that's not always the best approach. If glued to a tiny smartphone screen, we're missing the entire purpose of traveling, which is noticing, experiencing, and engaging in new things, sights, people, and customs, including ones tied to food. And technology glitches could leave you empty-mouthed when ordering a meal.
That's not to say that smartphone translation apps aren't valuable, as they certainly can be. Here are a few things to consider, including tips for understanding menu items and prices before getting unwanted surprises on your plate or dining bill.
Local phrases and translation apps
Whether it's palate preference, vegetarian diets, or allergy sensitivities, there are plenty of reasons for knowing what's on your plate. Learning common food phrases can ease the way into a pleasant dining experience for both dining guests and restaurant servers. In an article titled "Eating Well in Europe," Rick Steves put it this way: "Wherever you dine, you'll eat better if you understand the basic menu terms. A phrase book can help you get trota (trout) instead of tripa (innards) in Italy, and ostras (oysters) instead of orejas (pigs' ears) in Spain."
It's much easier now to use phone apps that instantly translate for travelers. Digital platforms let you browse photos of restaurant dishes, see ingredient lists, and make translations on-the-fly, providing a much better understanding of what's available. They often include user reviews, plus currency conversions to avoid misunderstanding pricey bottles of wine or fancy seafood and steaks platters. Instead of stressing over a printed menu in a foreign language, you can sit back, absorb the ambiance, leisurely order, and enjoy a truly memorable meal.
Just be aware that internet connection could be spotty. With prior knowledge of your dining destination, check the guidebook or app and take screenshots of menu translations. Consider making paper notes of items you'd like to try. Memorizing common culinary phrases can go a long way as well, allowing more spontaneity and garnering appreciation from locals. For more insights from Steves, check out his tips on finding traditional local food and eating well in Europe on a budget.