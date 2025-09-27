What Rick Steves Recommends Looking For On The Menu To Eat Well On A Budget In Europe
Rick Steves is a go-to source for dining right on vacation. So when he gives restaurant advice for visiting iconic European regions like Italy, France, and Spain, it's best to listen. And to eat well at a reasonable price, the travel expert doesn't recommend heading to Michelin-rated locales or tourist attractions. Instead, he suggests travelers pay attention to a key element inside the restaurant — the menu.
On his official Instagram account, Steves recommends that travelers take look at an outdoor menu or request one from the host to check for three things: its length, whether or not it's handwritten, and whether it's written only in the local language. According to Steves, "A small menu means the establishment is concerned with serving food profitably, but at a good price. It's handwritten because it changes frequently in order to serve ingredients that are in season. And it's one-language because they are catering to locals, rather than tourists." When English isn't present on the menu, it's a good sign that you'll be eating what locals actually order. That often means you'll be dining at a lower price, since you're avoiding highly saturated tourist traps.
It may sound intimidating to dine at a restaurant with a small menu in a foreign language, and it's even possible that your servers won't be able to translate each item for you, especially if the primary customer base is local. But simple, modern tools like Google Translate make it easy to read a page of text at the click of a button and even hold a conversation with your server. Adventurous culinary travelers may opt for more sophisticated devices like the Vasco Translator V4, which can connect to data globally, so you can effortlessly decipher menus even when out of range of a Wi-Fi signal.
Other ways to enjoy high-quality food while on a budget in Europe
Upon closer inspection of the menu, additional clues suggest that quality is available at a low price. One of Rick Steves' suggestions is to look for shorter, handwritten menus, which suggests a higher, fresher rotation of dishes. Rick Steves loves small, local restaurants, many of which may also favor seasonal dishes, highlighting fresh ingredients that are higher-quality than many touristy counterparts. And nothing beats a word-of-mouth recommendation, so ask the locals where they dine, in addition to perusing menus.
Many European countries also offer a set menu, known as a "prix fixe" menu, that features two or three rounds of authentic, regional food, often with a splash of table wine on the side. It's an easy way to immerse yourself in locals' recommendations and can sometimes even be more affordable than eating à la carte. These menus are commonly offered during lunch hours and are best followed by a hearty nap before resuming exploration. For breakfast, Rick Steves recommends staying at a local B&B, which often serves down-to-earth, budget-friendly breakfasts without compromising on local flair.
Keep in mind that the best European dining experiences aren't always served within the confines of four walls. You can enjoy luxurious meals without setting foot into a restaurant by opting for other high-quality options, such as street vendors serving piping hot sausages, souvlaki, and fire-tossed pizzas. For a high-end meal with a view, don't overlook picnic-style dining, which can cost up to half as much as a sit-down meal. It also encourages travelers to engage with local grocers and bountiful markets, an authentic slice of the European way of life. Grab a fresh baguette, a charcuterie spread, a bottle of bubbles, or a to-go sandwich and find a seat in front of Europe's many vistas and landmarks for an unforgettable meal at a great price.