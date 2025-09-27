What Rick Steves Recommends Looking For On The Menu To Eat Well On A Budget In Europe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rick Steves is a go-to source for dining right on vacation. So when he gives restaurant advice for visiting iconic European regions like Italy, France, and Spain, it's best to listen. And to eat well at a reasonable price, the travel expert doesn't recommend heading to Michelin-rated locales or tourist attractions. Instead, he suggests travelers pay attention to a key element inside the restaurant — the menu.

On his official Instagram account, Steves recommends that travelers take look at an outdoor menu or request one from the host to check for three things: its length, whether or not it's handwritten, and whether it's written only in the local language. According to Steves, "A small menu means the establishment is concerned with serving food profitably, but at a good price. It's handwritten because it changes frequently in order to serve ingredients that are in season. And it's one-language because they are catering to locals, rather than tourists." When English isn't present on the menu, it's a good sign that you'll be eating what locals actually order. That often means you'll be dining at a lower price, since you're avoiding highly saturated tourist traps.

It may sound intimidating to dine at a restaurant with a small menu in a foreign language, and it's even possible that your servers won't be able to translate each item for you, especially if the primary customer base is local. But simple, modern tools like Google Translate make it easy to read a page of text at the click of a button and even hold a conversation with your server. Adventurous culinary travelers may opt for more sophisticated devices like the Vasco Translator V4, which can connect to data globally, so you can effortlessly decipher menus even when out of range of a Wi-Fi signal.