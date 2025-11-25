The Absolute Best Harney & Sons Iced Tea Is Seriously Mouthwatering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leaf by leaf, Harney & Sons has steeped and stirred its way into tea lovers' hearts for over 40 years. While it's often its tea bags that many adore, this tea blender also knows its way around loose-leaf teas, as Tasting Table has come to learn while ranking Harney & Sons iced teas. Many cooling, fruity sips later, it's the widely loved Tangy Raspberry Fresh Brew Iced Tea that takes the number one spot, and for good reasons.

What makes this tea so striking is its vibrant fusion of flavors and fragrances. The first thing that hits your taste buds, as promised, is raspberry. In our reviewer's own words, it's "tart and juicy, making the mouth water." Still, what transcends it beyond just a regular flavored tea is the sophisticated floral undertone of brightly sour hibiscus and berry-like rosehips, seamlessly tying in with the fruit in a way that's described as "fresh and inviting." Orange and lemon peels lift that tart depth with their citrus zest, while spearmint breathes a freshness that our reviewer finds to be "surprising and elevating."

The drinking experience delights you in twofold: Once as the floral elements meet your olfactory nerves, and again when you actually take a sip and taste that raspberry tang. This solidifies its spot on the ranking as it meets every one of our standards for good iced tea: A dominant flavor that's true to the name, non-artificial in taste (unlike the worst Harney & Sons iced tea in our ranking), and vivid in scent.