What Does It Mean If Beef Is Iridescent, And Is It Safe To Eat?

Have you ever sliced into a roast beef and the light caught the meat in just the right way so that it had a sheen like a rainbow or an oil slick on the road? That iridescent shimmer of pinks, yellows, greens, and blues doesn't look like it belongs on meat. It can be jarring to see that, but it's not necessarily a cause for concern, as the effect is a natural and harmless one. That said, there are some occasions when you need to use caution if you see unusual colors in your beef.

To better understand this phenomenon, we asked Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, about his take on iridescent beef. "If you are seeing that sheen on ground beef, be worried," he cautions. "All those little crevices from the grinding process are prime breeding grounds for bacteria." Nevertheless, if that sheen appears on your steaks or roasts, it's not so much a cause for concern. "For steaks, or whole cuts of muscle, it's not as big of a deal because the cooking process will kill those germs," Thomas adds.

According to the American Meat Science Association, that iridescent effect you see on beef, ham, and even some lunch meat is caused by the diffraction of light off the muscle tissue. It's natural and harmless and does not relate to the meat's quality or safety. Beef contains various compounds like iron and fat that can appear colored or iridescent when cooked or processed, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you're worried about the quality of your meat, you should look at more than just that colorful effect.