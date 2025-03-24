How Long Vacuum-Sealed Pork Will Last In The Fridge

How long does pork last in the fridge? The answer is usually three to five days, unless you're dealing with vacuum-sealed cuts, that is. The savvy food preservation strategy involves sucking out all the air from a product's packaging. As a result, the plastic clings to every nook and cranny of the pork with oxygen-eliminated vigor. Fast-forward to browsing your local supermarket shelves, and this leaves products with this packaging style a better option for storage longevity. Since oxygen exposure is the primary cause of premature food spoilage, vacuum-sealed pork remains safe for up to 10 days in the fridge. That's a big difference.

The usual rules apply once opened: Tightly reseal and play it safe with the widely accepted "eat within three days" approach. The fridge preserves for shorter periods than the freezer (which keeps vacuum-sealed pork for up to three years rather than a matter of days).However, refrigerating the meat is a handy hack when planning fortnightly grocery shopping. It's a good balance for spur-of-the-moment meal planners, dodging defrosting hassle and the stress of Googling "Can cooking pork straight from the freezer make you sick." In summary, relax a little, but don't spend too long eyeing up that sous vide pork chops recipe. Vacuum-sealing slows spoilage, but the clock's still ticking.