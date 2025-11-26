How To Properly Prepare Fruit For A Cobbler

The biggest appeal of cobbler, other than the fresh fruit, is that it's easy to prepare, but that doesn't mean you can throw it together totally blind. With only the simplest of battered toppings and no other ingredients, the fruit filling is the star in cobbler recipes. It's a dish made to highlight the flavors of seasonal fruit, which means you want the fruit to be in the best shape possible to ensure a delectable filling that is not thin, not too thick, and studded with generous whole pieces. We spoke with Walleska Cianfanelli, the executive pastry chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, about the best way to prepare fruit for your cobbler.

Cianfanelli has a great checklist of simple rules for fruit cobbler. "Peel fruit only when necessary," she explains. "Peaches and apples benefit from peeling; berries do not." Cianfanelli also tells us that every piece of fruit needs to be chopped or trimmed to the same size, that way they cook at the same rate and you avoid smaller pieces getting too mushy. She recommends "toss[ing] the fruit with sugar, salt, and lemon juice to brighten flavor and color," but to also be diligent about adding starch to prevent a watery cobbler. Finally, Cianfanelli notes that macerating fresh fruit is an essential step in prepping your cobbler filling.