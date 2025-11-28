This Old-School Egg-Cooking Tool Deserves A Comeback

There is a kitchen gadget for literally any task you could imagine, from slicing hard-boiled eggs to holding butter in place so that you can spread it on your toast. But when it comes time to clean or store complicated modern gadgets and appliances, you might find yourself discouraged from ever using them again. That might be one of the reasons why certain vintage kitchen items are suddenly trendy again. One obscure but incredibly useful tool that we think deserves a comeback is the egg coddler.

Coddled eggs are soft-cooked eggs similar to poached eggs. They are cooked raw in an egg coddler using a water bath rather than a pan. An egg coddler is a small cup with a lid. To use it, you butter the inside and then crack a raw egg into the cup. Add whatever seasonings you desire, then place the cup into a saucepan of boiling water. Then the water bath, or bain-marie, slowly cooks the egg until it becomes tender and custardy. Because you are using indirect heat, your egg is more likely to cook evenly and retain its soft texture.

Coddlers can range in appearance from utilitarian to highly decorative. They were first introduced in Europe in the late 1800s, and by the 1920s had become popular for both their usefulness and beauty. However, with the development of more modern and electric kitchen appliances, they eventually became less popular in favor of faster cooking methods. While this simple piece of cookware may seem outdated, it actually has many purposes beyond just coddling eggs. We think it's worth picking one up at a thrift store or buying one online and trying it for yourself.