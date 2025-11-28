This Old-School Egg-Cooking Tool Deserves A Comeback
There is a kitchen gadget for literally any task you could imagine, from slicing hard-boiled eggs to holding butter in place so that you can spread it on your toast. But when it comes time to clean or store complicated modern gadgets and appliances, you might find yourself discouraged from ever using them again. That might be one of the reasons why certain vintage kitchen items are suddenly trendy again. One obscure but incredibly useful tool that we think deserves a comeback is the egg coddler.
Coddled eggs are soft-cooked eggs similar to poached eggs. They are cooked raw in an egg coddler using a water bath rather than a pan. An egg coddler is a small cup with a lid. To use it, you butter the inside and then crack a raw egg into the cup. Add whatever seasonings you desire, then place the cup into a saucepan of boiling water. Then the water bath, or bain-marie, slowly cooks the egg until it becomes tender and custardy. Because you are using indirect heat, your egg is more likely to cook evenly and retain its soft texture.
Coddlers can range in appearance from utilitarian to highly decorative. They were first introduced in Europe in the late 1800s, and by the 1920s had become popular for both their usefulness and beauty. However, with the development of more modern and electric kitchen appliances, they eventually became less popular in favor of faster cooking methods. While this simple piece of cookware may seem outdated, it actually has many purposes beyond just coddling eggs. We think it's worth picking one up at a thrift store or buying one online and trying it for yourself.
Creative ways to use egg coddlers – even if you don't like eggs
Egg coddlers are simple, minimalist egg cooking gadgets that don't have any bells or whistles. They only consist of two parts: The cup and the lid. They don't need to be plugged in, they are small and easy to store, and you can clean them quickly after use. Some can even be put in the dishwasher. Plus, they have so many uses beyond just coddling eggs. In fact, even if you don't like eggs at all, you can find a wide range of creative ways to use this charming kitchen gadget.
While you shouldn't put an egg coddler over an open flame, they are heat-safe. If you buy a modern egg coddler, check the manual to see what temperature it can withstand. If you confirm that it is oven-safe, you can use it to make crème brûlée, pots de crème, or panna cotta. You can also use it to prepare any small food item that requires a bain-marie, or to make single-serve custard, pudding, or Jell-O desserts.
There are also a lot of different ways to upcycle decorative, vintage kitchenware like egg coddlers. They can be repurposed as sugar bowls or to serve sauces, jellies, or condiments alongside a meal. You can keep one next to your stove to place your spoon in while cooking. Put your morning yogurt in one so that you can feel fancy while you eat breakfast, or use it as a small teacup or espresso cup.