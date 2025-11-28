Before Caesar, There Was This Celery-Forward Hotel Salad Dressing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The green salad has evolved over time to include countless variations, ingredients, and methods of preparation. Now more trendy than ever, it's interesting to look back at vintage salads to gain a new appreciation for long forgotten recipes and inspiration for making modern updates to old favorites. Among the many old-school salad dressings we rarely see anymore, Mayfair dressing is particularly unique for its umami profile and its similarity to Caesar dressing, despite predating it by a number of years.

Much like the classic Waldorf salad, the Mayfair salad and its accompanying dressing is named for the hotel where it originated, the Mayfair Hotel in St. Louis. The original dressing recipe is built around fresh celery and accompanied by anchovies, eggs, mustard, and oil, along with fresh onion, garlic, black pepper, and lemon juice, all of which is blended together to create a smooth salad dressing.

Mayfair dressing made its debut among the original recipes at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair Exhibition, two decades before Caesar dressing followed in July of 1924. While the ham and cheese-heavy Mayfair salad is a relic of the past, there's no reason you can't bring it into the modern day with a few twists.