This Long-Forgotten Salad Dressing Features An Underrated Ingredient

Some recipes, once captured attention at dinners and picnic tables, now linger in the margins of old, dust-collecting cookbooks. Forgotten and rarely ever mentioned. Most of the time, they are old-school salad dressings we don't see people eating anymore, like celery seed dressing. Given the opportunity to shine, it can really take your breath away, making you wonder why no one ever talks about it anymore. At the heart of this dressing, you will find one very crucial ingredient that gives it that hidden charm, and you've guessed it — it's none other than celery seeds.

It's impossible to talk about the wonders of celery seed dressing without dissecting the main ingredient itself. Celery seeds still carry that distinctive earthy intensity and bitter undertone you often get with the stalks. An aromatic edge gives them — and subsequently, the dressing — more complexity, and depending on the amount you use, it might even build up into a subtle heat as well.

Already off to a spectacular start, the dressing only needs a few more essentials, and we're not just talking about sugar, salt, and oil. A vinaigrette at its core, cider vinegar sets a tangy depth for the celery seeds to meld into. The creamy version, however, will also include spoonfuls of mayonnaise. Mustard, in any form you prefer — ground, dry, or sauce — perfectly complements the celery seeds' peppery undertone. As aromatic nuances from the garlic and onion kick in, leaving a lingering aftertaste in each forkful, there's no denying the understated brilliance of this dressing.