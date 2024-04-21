Celery Seeds Are The Key Ingredient Addition For Better Flavor In Coleslaw

Cabbage and shredded carrots tossed in a dressing of apple cider vinegar and mayo may be the star ingredients in coleslaw, but if you want a truly flavorful salad, you need to add some celery seed to the mix. Celery seeds are dried, wild celery seeds from this cruciferous veggie, but the taste is quite pungent and more concentrated than the celery you spread peanut butter on. But it's that intense taste that makes it perfect for marinades, sauces, and dressings like the one that will boost the flavor of your coleslaw when you toss all the ingredients together.

The thing to remember about celery seeds is that a little goes a long way. If you are making a traditional coleslaw, a sweet carrot slaw, or even a trendy kale slaw, it's important not to be heavy-handed with the celery seeds or it will quickly go from a pop of flavor to overwhelming. As little as a teaspoon of these crunchy seeds will give your slaw a lovely celery flavor that complements the other crisp veggies you are using.