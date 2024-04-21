Celery Seeds Are The Key Ingredient Addition For Better Flavor In Coleslaw
Cabbage and shredded carrots tossed in a dressing of apple cider vinegar and mayo may be the star ingredients in coleslaw, but if you want a truly flavorful salad, you need to add some celery seed to the mix. Celery seeds are dried, wild celery seeds from this cruciferous veggie, but the taste is quite pungent and more concentrated than the celery you spread peanut butter on. But it's that intense taste that makes it perfect for marinades, sauces, and dressings like the one that will boost the flavor of your coleslaw when you toss all the ingredients together.
The thing to remember about celery seeds is that a little goes a long way. If you are making a traditional coleslaw, a sweet carrot slaw, or even a trendy kale slaw, it's important not to be heavy-handed with the celery seeds or it will quickly go from a pop of flavor to overwhelming. As little as a teaspoon of these crunchy seeds will give your slaw a lovely celery flavor that complements the other crisp veggies you are using.
Celery seeds are seriously versatile
That said, when you reach into your spice drawer, be careful not to pull out a jar of celery salt. Celery salt contains ground celery seed along with salt which makes it perfect for seasoning meats, but less so for coleslaw. But don't be afraid to experiment. If you are making an Asian slaw with a little soy sauce, ginger, and vinegar dressing, celery seeds will pair well with these ingredients, balancing their savory, acidic, and sweet heat.
Additionally, if you like the way celery seeds taste in your coleslaw, try adding them to your avocado tacos with pickled carrot slaw. The slaw will help cut the richness of the creamy avocado while adding a crunchy contrasting texture and taste. You may also love a coleslaw made with celery seeds on top of a pulled pork sandwich, especially if you are using a spicy barbecue sauce. This addition will help cut the heat. And don't forget to add them to your fish tacos. A coleslaw made with celery seeds can help tame any fishy flavors.