The Steakhouse Napkin Etiquette You've Probably Broken Before

The modern concept of table manners and etiquette can be traced back to the 1500s. The process of etiquette was a slow one. At one point, it was considered polite to spit behind you, rather than on the table or another person. We've come a long way. The basic idea, however, was to look and act more refined. Etiquette exemplified the way "proper" people ate. Royalty, even. And the common folks learned to follow suit, because no one wanted to eat like an animal. That brings us to modern etiquette rules about napkins.

The rules, though they may seem arbitrary, were intended to help diners appear refined, cultured, and elegant. Some are just what we consider basic politeness. When you think about this issue with gristle, it makes sense. In the moment, using your napkin discreetly seems like a good idea, but the aftermath is rather uncouth. It's better to find a way to place it on your plate, rather than hide it so it's not a surprise for the server. They might drop it on their own clothes, a chair, or the floor.

When Tasting Table spoke to an expert about mistakes people make at steakhouses, they confirmed the proper way to remove inedible bits. You should use your fork or even your thumb and index fingers. If you don't want to leave it on display, you can cover it with a small piece of food from your plate. Out of sight, out of mind, but never place it where a server might accidentally drop it or pick it up with their hands. Discretion is important, but so is courtesy to those who are serving you.