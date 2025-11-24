Review: The Keurig Coffee Collective's Blends Are No Ordinary K-Cups

As a New Yorker, coffee is in my blood — literally. I'm a consummate caffeine consumer, every day, multiple times a day. Living in a city as intense and high octane as New York requires a level of stamina that only several cups of well-made coffee can provide, and I'm always on the lookout for new coffee shops, blends, and tastes to match my mood. Sometimes I want to quickly down an espresso, while other times I want to lean into the holiday season with a cozy, themed latte. Most mornings, however, I'm fueling up to either dig into several hours of writing and computer work or just get out the door. Those mornings, I turn to my coffee pods for a quick hit of energy.

Admittedly, I haven't always grabbed the Keurig pods first, as I haven't tended to see them as a "quality" cup of coffee; I typically reserve them for office environments when there's no other option and I just need a pick-me-up in any form. However, when I heard about Keurig's attempt to turn expectations such as mine around with the new Keurig Coffee Collective, I was curious and ready to sample the new collection — perhaps my mind could be changed.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.