If You Prefer Water With Dinner, Follow Rick Steves' Advice Before Dining In Europe

Ordering water with a meal in Europe can feel surprisingly complicated for Americans who are used to the "tap water by default" approach. You may sit down expecting a quick pour of cold water, only to find that nothing arrives or that the server looks puzzled when you ask. That small moment of confusion can easily turn into an awkward back and forth if you're not familiar with how water service works across the pond.

Travel expert Rick Steves recommends adapting to the local norm by ordering bottled water and, if you can, developing a taste for the carbonated version that's especially popular in many regions. To keep things simple, he also suggests learning a few basic phrases for sparkling and still or "with gas" and "without gas," since clear communication prevents misunderstandings. Because tap water may come with a fee or be declined entirely, bottled water is often the most straightforward option when dining out.

Several other travel guides reinforce this guidance, noting that while you can request tap water, you need to ask the right way. In France, ordering une carafe d'eau (a jug of water) politely signals you want tap water, while in Germany, the word Leitungswasser (tap water) does the same. These small linguistic cues make a big difference, helping travelers avoid dissatisfaction and navigate water service just as locals do.