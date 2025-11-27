If You Prefer Water With Dinner, Follow Rick Steves' Advice Before Dining In Europe
Ordering water with a meal in Europe can feel surprisingly complicated for Americans who are used to the "tap water by default" approach. You may sit down expecting a quick pour of cold water, only to find that nothing arrives or that the server looks puzzled when you ask. That small moment of confusion can easily turn into an awkward back and forth if you're not familiar with how water service works across the pond.
Travel expert Rick Steves recommends adapting to the local norm by ordering bottled water and, if you can, developing a taste for the carbonated version that's especially popular in many regions. To keep things simple, he also suggests learning a few basic phrases for sparkling and still or "with gas" and "without gas," since clear communication prevents misunderstandings. Because tap water may come with a fee or be declined entirely, bottled water is often the most straightforward option when dining out.
Several other travel guides reinforce this guidance, noting that while you can request tap water, you need to ask the right way. In France, ordering une carafe d'eau (a jug of water) politely signals you want tap water, while in Germany, the word Leitungswasser (tap water) does the same. These small linguistic cues make a big difference, helping travelers avoid dissatisfaction and navigate water service just as locals do.
Dining abroad made easy
Once you've mastered the water situation, Rick Steves has another recommendation for choosing where to eat in Europe. Look for handwritten menus with short lists of dishes presented only in the local language. A small menu usually means the kitchen focuses on a few items made well with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Handwriting often signals that those offerings change based on what's available. And when the menu isn't translated, it's a good sign the restaurant caters to locals rather than tourists. Taken together, these hints almost always lead you to a more authentic dining experience.
These ideas fit into a larger pattern found across international dining. The best approach is to observe first and adapt second. In Japan, slurping your noodles is considered polite. In the Middle East, diners eat with their right hand rather than the left. In France, hands remain visible instead of resting in your lap. Tipping norms also vary widely. Some countries include service charges automatically, while others consider heavy tipping unnecessary or even offensive. The through-line is simple. Every culture has unspoken rules, and thoughtful travelers follow the cues around them.
In the end, good dining abroad isn't about memorizing every custom. It's about paying attention. Whether you're ordering sparkling water in Rome or choosing to tip or not to tip, these small habits help you blend in and avoid unnecessary faux pas. So embrace the rhythm of each place, and even an ordinary meal becomes part of the story you bring home.