The One Thing Restaurant Regulars Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Doing (But Usually Are)

There are a lot of rules to eating in restaurants, both spoken and unspoken. When you get to the status of being a "regular" somewhere, some of those rules disappear — you have more leeway to ask favors of the waitstaff, for example. But some things might feel tougher, like sending back a dish that didn't come out quite right. No one likes having to send food back, and it is especially troubling if you are concerned about hurting your status as a regular customer by coming off as one of "those people." But there are plenty of good reasons why you should send a dish back, and your status as a regular might even be a compelling argument for it.

Now, there are some obvious reasons to send a dish back. For instance, you got the wrong dish, your meal isn't cooked correctly (food safety is no joke), or you spot something that you are allergic to in the dish. These are all obvious, no-questions-asked reasons to return your food to the kitchen. But one that toes the line for many — and is where a regular customer really has something valuable to share — is if the food didn't come out tasting quite right.

If it's your first time in a restaurant and you order something that you end up finding a bit dull, it's not super cool to send that back. But if you are a regular, and your favorite meal comes out "meh," you probably ought to let someone know. The restaurant might actually be grateful for it.