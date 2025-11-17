Why You Should Alert Restaurant Waitstaff Of Incorrect Orders Even If You're 'Fine' With The Mishap

Dining out, particularly at a high-end eatery, can be a treat you've saved up for. It's a chance to take a break from cooking and have someone else serve and clean up after you, putting a bigger dent in the wallet for some folks than others. It's great to have expectations for service and quality when you're paying for it, but even the best restaurants make mistakes. If a mistake is egregious, it's a no-brainer to call out the issue. But it's also important to alert your server about smaller mishaps, and there are a few reasons why. We spoke with Frankie Weinberg, restaurant manager and co-owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine and Pomelo (not to mention a management professor at Loyola University) in New Orleans, to get an expert opinion on speaking up to waitstaff, even if you're fine with the error.

"Both servers and chefs rely on accurate feedback from customers in order to correct issues or errors before they become systemic ones," says Weinberg. "Informing the staff about a mistake in an order helps the team to put the right processes into place so that they can avoid repeat mistakes, which would not only leave customers unsatisfied but can also be quite costly." Indeed, your input can ultimately help to ensure that both your current and future dining experiences are top-notch. Direct communication with your server benefits everyone and will likely eliminate any bad feelings that could potentially occur, such as a post-dining review on social media.