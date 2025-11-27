Keep Your Basil Thriving All Winter Long With One Important Step
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Basil is an incredibly versatile herb that can be used for cooking, baking, and even in beverages and cocktails. Growing basil indoors gives you access to the freshest, healthiest, and most flavorful leaves, as you do your research. Following expert tips for growing basil year-round can give your plants the extra TLC they need in the cold winter months, even when grown indoors. But in order to keep your basil fresh all year and protect your plant from drying out, you need to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels.
Basil is native to tropical and subtropical regions and thrives in moderate-to-high humidity. That means you should try to keep your home's humidity between around 40% and 60%. This can be a challenge in the winter, when heating systems sap all of the moisture from the air. If your plant is near a window, it may also be affected by chilly drafts. If you notice that your basil plant is drooping, no longer growing, or has dry, brown, or curled leaves, it may need a more humid environment.
The best way to increase humidity in your home is to install a humidifier in the room where the basil plant is located. Get a humidifier that includes a digital humidity control sensor so that you can continuously monitor the levels near your plant. This Dreo Indoor Plant Humidifier on Amazon offers precise humidity control for under $50. Check the humidifier each morning to see what the room's level is, and simply add water to it as needed.
Other ways to improve humidity for indoor basil plants
If you don't want to use a humidifier, there are a few other simple ways to give your basil the humidity it craves. One of the most low-maintenance options is a plant pebble tray. Put an even layer of small pebbles in a watertight tray or saucer, add a couple tablespoons of water, and place the plant on top of it. This can add a small amount of moisture to the air, although it's always possible that this will be counteracted by your home's heating system. If you run your furnace daily, this may not be the best method.
Instead of using a humidifier or pebble tray, you can move your basil plant into the bathroom so that it can enjoy the steam and moisture from your shower. Just make sure to place it on the windowsill or use a grow lamp to provide the plant with 12 to 16 hours of full-spectrum light per day. If you are growing multiple different types of basil or have other indoor plants with the same daily light and humidity requirements, group them together to try to create a humid microclimate.
Finally, you can also mist your plant's leaves with water to improve moisture levels and humidity. Don't use this method if your plant is in a poorly ventilated space, however, as this could increase the risk of harmful fungal growth on its leaves or in the soil. The best time to do this is in the morning so that the water doesn't evaporate as quickly. Following these tips can support optimal humidity levels for your plant, helping it grow and thrive throughout the cold winter months.