Keep Your Basil Thriving All Winter Long With One Important Step

Basil is an incredibly versatile herb that can be used for cooking, baking, and even in beverages and cocktails. Growing basil indoors gives you access to the freshest, healthiest, and most flavorful leaves, as you do your research. Following expert tips for growing basil year-round can give your plants the extra TLC they need in the cold winter months, even when grown indoors. But in order to keep your basil fresh all year and protect your plant from drying out, you need to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels.

Basil is native to tropical and subtropical regions and thrives in moderate-to-high humidity. That means you should try to keep your home's humidity between around 40% and 60%. This can be a challenge in the winter, when heating systems sap all of the moisture from the air. If your plant is near a window, it may also be affected by chilly drafts. If you notice that your basil plant is drooping, no longer growing, or has dry, brown, or curled leaves, it may need a more humid environment.

The best way to increase humidity in your home is to install a humidifier in the room where the basil plant is located. Get a humidifier that includes a digital humidity control sensor so that you can continuously monitor the levels near your plant. This Dreo Indoor Plant Humidifier on Amazon offers precise humidity control for under $50. Check the humidifier each morning to see what the room's level is, and simply add water to it as needed.