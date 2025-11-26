The Easiest Way To Grind Spices (Without Appliances Or A Mortar And Pestle)

Once you use freshly ground spices, you'll know there's no comparison to the pre-ground stuff. The aroma as they hit the oil and the flavors they bring to your dish are on a whole new level. Grinding spices on demand is most efficiently done with either a spice grinder, or if you prefer the manual method, a mortar and pestle. But if you find yourself in a pinch without the proper equipment, you can still get that freshly ground experience with just a Ziploc bag and a rolling pin.

It's as easy as it sounds, but don't just start smashing away. After adding the whole spices to the bag, remove as much of the air as you can before sealing or you're going to end up with spices flying out with a bang. The idea is to roll firmly across the spices, crushing them until you get the desired fineness. For the most even texture, rotate the bag 90 degrees after every 30 seconds of rolling.

If you're working with larger or round spices peppercorns or cardamom pods, you'll probably need to give these a quick tap first to break them up and make them easier to roll over. Cinnamon sticks should be broken by hand before adding them to the bag.

While it is more work to grind spices manually, it does have some advantages over using an electric grinder. For one, you have more control over the texture, but grinders can also generate heat, which can cause spices to start losing flavor before they even make it to the pan.