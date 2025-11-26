The Easiest Way To Grind Spices (Without Appliances Or A Mortar And Pestle)
Once you use freshly ground spices, you'll know there's no comparison to the pre-ground stuff. The aroma as they hit the oil and the flavors they bring to your dish are on a whole new level. Grinding spices on demand is most efficiently done with either a spice grinder, or if you prefer the manual method, a mortar and pestle. But if you find yourself in a pinch without the proper equipment, you can still get that freshly ground experience with just a Ziploc bag and a rolling pin.
It's as easy as it sounds, but don't just start smashing away. After adding the whole spices to the bag, remove as much of the air as you can before sealing or you're going to end up with spices flying out with a bang. The idea is to roll firmly across the spices, crushing them until you get the desired fineness. For the most even texture, rotate the bag 90 degrees after every 30 seconds of rolling.
If you're working with larger or round spices peppercorns or cardamom pods, you'll probably need to give these a quick tap first to break them up and make them easier to roll over. Cinnamon sticks should be broken by hand before adding them to the bag.
While it is more work to grind spices manually, it does have some advantages over using an electric grinder. For one, you have more control over the texture, but grinders can also generate heat, which can cause spices to start losing flavor before they even make it to the pan.
Alternative methods for grinding spices
Using a rolling pin is the most mess-free option, but if you don't have one, you can use anything heavy to crush the spices instead. A meat tenderizer will offer the best control, and has the benefit of a handle, but with a little ingenuity you can use a heavy coffee mug or even a cast iron skillet. No Ziploc bag? A folded piece of parchment paper will serve as an envelope for your whole spices, and in a pinch you could tuck them inside a coffee filter and fold the end closed.
For more of that true grinding experience, you can fashion a makeshift mortar and pestle with a sturdy bowl and a metal ice cream scoop. Use the back of the scoop to press (not smash) to release all the oils from the spices and get the best flavor. If you have just a small amount of spices you need to grind — and faith in your ability not to make a mess — you can also crush them using the flat side of a knife on a chopping board