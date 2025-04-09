The Simple Hack For A Cheap Makeshift Mortar And Pestle

Processors make light work of chopping up aromatics in large quantities. However, their sharp blades can create a paste if you accidentally pulse your ingredients for too long. While this is perfect for making the base of a garlicky Thai curry or a smooth, homemade peanut butter, it isn't ideal if you want more of a textured finish for a tasty olive tapenade or chimichurri recipe. Using a mortar and pestle is an awesome solution because it gives you better control over the final consistency of your ingredients, whether it be fresh green chili and a stalk of lemongrass, or aromatic coriander seeds and fiery galangal. But one thing that deters some people from investing in a mortar and pestle is its heavy weight. Luckily, there's a simple trick to fashioning one at home cheaply using nothing but a sturdy bowl and an ice cream scoop.

Some chefs swear by using the flat side of a cook's knife to crush and mash garlic, but this takes a little practice (and time, if you want to crush an entire bulb). Using a mortar and pestle doesn't require any culinary dexterity, and the process of randomly smashing the cloves releases their aroma and natural oils until you're left with a rough, pungent mass of goodness to toss into curries and other dishes. All you need to do is use the back of your ice cream scoop to bash your ingredients — anything from olives and basil to pine nuts and cumin — into smaller fragments.