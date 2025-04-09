The Simple Hack For A Cheap Makeshift Mortar And Pestle
Processors make light work of chopping up aromatics in large quantities. However, their sharp blades can create a paste if you accidentally pulse your ingredients for too long. While this is perfect for making the base of a garlicky Thai curry or a smooth, homemade peanut butter, it isn't ideal if you want more of a textured finish for a tasty olive tapenade or chimichurri recipe. Using a mortar and pestle is an awesome solution because it gives you better control over the final consistency of your ingredients, whether it be fresh green chili and a stalk of lemongrass, or aromatic coriander seeds and fiery galangal. But one thing that deters some people from investing in a mortar and pestle is its heavy weight. Luckily, there's a simple trick to fashioning one at home cheaply using nothing but a sturdy bowl and an ice cream scoop.
Some chefs swear by using the flat side of a cook's knife to crush and mash garlic, but this takes a little practice (and time, if you want to crush an entire bulb). Using a mortar and pestle doesn't require any culinary dexterity, and the process of randomly smashing the cloves releases their aroma and natural oils until you're left with a rough, pungent mass of goodness to toss into curries and other dishes. All you need to do is use the back of your ice cream scoop to bash your ingredients — anything from olives and basil to pine nuts and cumin — into smaller fragments.
Select a heavy bowl and use the heel of your ice cream scoop
Select a heavy, thicker edged ceramic or wooden bowl, or a metal dish when assembling your makeshift mortar and pestle, as there's a risk that a finer, delicate vessel could break on impact. Also, use the rounded base or heel of your ice cream scoop to press down on the ingredients and smash them lightly. You can also twist the scoop in a grinding fashion when it comes into contact with the contents of your bowl to create some friction that helps release their oils, which is particularly useful for alliums, such as onions and scallions, and woody herbs.
Once mashed, your ingredients can be used to make fragrant marinades for chicken or blended with a glug of oil to make a characterful salad dressing, or dip, like this crave-worthy guacamole. Other uses for a mortar and pestle – or your makeshift version — include making flavored salts, berry compotes, compound butter, or a fiery curry paste.