The Big Downside Of An Electric Grinder That A Mortar And Pestle Eliminates Completely

Using whole spices in your cooking is the best way to get really punchy flavor into a dish. The fragrance released when toasting a pan of cumin, coriander, fenugreek, cinnamon, and all the rest for a homemade curry is intoxicating. But there is one downside: you still have to grind them. And if you choose an electric grinder for that task, you can actually wind up losing a lot of that fragrance.

At first glance, using an electric spice grinder seems like the obvious choice. It is quick and easy. But for the best results, you may want to stick with the old-fashioned technique and grind it all up with a mortar and pestle. You see, electric grinders generate a lot of heat, and this can lead to increased oxidation of the spices and an overall loss of quality. The mortar and pestle requires a bit more elbow grease, but doesn't generate heat in the same way. Using electricity makes things simpler, but sometimes powerless kitchen gadgets are more useful than the time-saving electric alternatives. And this doesn't just apply to grinding spices in your own kitchen.

You don't always need to use whole spices, but there are definitely times when whole spices are better than ground. Sure, you can't beat the convenience of ground spices, and that's fine for day-to-day cooking, but when you really want to wow your dinner guests, nothing beats the real thing. Unfortunately, industrially ground spices are also negatively affected by the process. Studies have shown a temperature-induced quality loss of 40% in conventionally-produced ground spices.