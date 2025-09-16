The Big Downside Of An Electric Grinder That A Mortar And Pestle Eliminates Completely
Using whole spices in your cooking is the best way to get really punchy flavor into a dish. The fragrance released when toasting a pan of cumin, coriander, fenugreek, cinnamon, and all the rest for a homemade curry is intoxicating. But there is one downside: you still have to grind them. And if you choose an electric grinder for that task, you can actually wind up losing a lot of that fragrance.
At first glance, using an electric spice grinder seems like the obvious choice. It is quick and easy. But for the best results, you may want to stick with the old-fashioned technique and grind it all up with a mortar and pestle. You see, electric grinders generate a lot of heat, and this can lead to increased oxidation of the spices and an overall loss of quality. The mortar and pestle requires a bit more elbow grease, but doesn't generate heat in the same way. Using electricity makes things simpler, but sometimes powerless kitchen gadgets are more useful than the time-saving electric alternatives. And this doesn't just apply to grinding spices in your own kitchen.
You don't always need to use whole spices, but there are definitely times when whole spices are better than ground. Sure, you can't beat the convenience of ground spices, and that's fine for day-to-day cooking, but when you really want to wow your dinner guests, nothing beats the real thing. Unfortunately, industrially ground spices are also negatively affected by the process. Studies have shown a temperature-induced quality loss of 40% in conventionally-produced ground spices.
Other reasons a mortar and pestle beats an electric grinder
Now, if you don't have a mortar and pestle in your kitchen, that's okay. You can pick one up pretty cheap, like this heavy-duty granite model from Priority Chef, and it will last forever. Alternatively, you can make a homemade mortar and pestle with just a bowl and ice cream scoop for some of the lighter-duty tasks. And the benefits extend far beyond just the quality of the ground spices you produce.
In addition to bumping up the flavor of your food, a mortar and pestle is much easier to operate and maintain. It will never break down on you, it will never go dull like your electric spice grinder, and if you season your mortar and pestle – like you should — it is much easier to clean. No nooks and crannies, no worrying about running it underwater.
Another advantage to a good mortar and pestle is its versatility. A spice grinder should only be used for spices. If you are really careful about cleaning it, some models can also be used for your coffee. But if you aren't careful, that can lead to mixed-up flavors. With a mortar and pestle, on the other hand, you also have the ability to make things like pesto and Thai curry pastes. Again, the ancient tool brings a whole new level of flavor to these classics.
Grinding your spices with an electric appliance isn't the end of the world. They will still taste better than using those stale ground spices that went through the same process in a factory before reaching your pantry. But for the absolute best results, the classic technique is unsurpassed.